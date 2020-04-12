How to Grocery Shop Safely During the Coronavirus Pandemic

At the Whole Foods grocery store in the District of Columbia’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Mike Gugat is geared up to…

At the Whole Foods grocery store in the District of Columbia’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Mike Gugat is geared up to get groceries for his family.

Gugat, 44, wears a face mask stitched by his mother-in-law as he eyes leafy greens in the produce section. He’s wearing bright green kitchen gloves. Gugat tries to maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet between himself and other shoppers or grocery store workers.

“It’s spatial awareness,” says Gugat, who runs his own marketing strategy company. That’s just part of Gugat’s grocery shopping routine during the coronavirus outbreak. He’ll dispose of the gloves when he gets home and wash the produce.

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the U.S., tens of millions of people are devising strategies for what was once a mundane errand: grocery shopping. More than 95% of the country is under a local or state government order to stay at home except for essential appointments or errands, including shopping for groceries. Some government edicts extend to how you shop for groceries. For example, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order directing grocery shoppers to wear a mask in the store, among other measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging the general public to wear face masks.

Many grocery stores are taking steps to help keep shoppers and workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, in early April, the Kroger grocery store chain announced a series of safety steps.

The safety steps announced by Kroger include:

— Limiting the number of shoppers inside a store at a given time.

— On a pilot basis, testing one-way aisles in some stores to promote social distancing.

— Encouraging store workers to wear gloves and masks.

The Whole Foods in Capitol Hill is outfitted with a handful of safety features: plexiglass shields at check-out stations, Purell wipe dispensers and floor stickers reminding people to practice safe distancing and marking off increments of 6 feet at payment lines.

Here are 10 strategies for shopping for groceries safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

— Shop as infrequently as possible.

— Shop when fewer people are in the store.

— Stock up efficiently and leave.

— Wash your hands before and after shopping.

— Only touch items you’re putting in your cart.

— Consider wearing gloves.

— Bag your own groceries.

— Be careful at the checkout stand.

— Maintain physical distancing.

— Shop alone.

1. Shop as infrequently as possible. How often you go shopping depends on your and your family’s needs, says Dr. Frank Esper, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “However, a good rule of thumb is to ensure you reduce all unnecessary shopping,” Esper says. “Every time you go to the store increases your exposure and the risk of becoming infected. Working toward an objective of shopping once a week is a good goal.”

2. Shop when fewer people are in the store. This will lower your chances of interacting with someone who’s infected with coronavirus, says Dr. Adam Goldstein, a professor and director of departmental advancement at the University of North Carolina Department of Family Medicine. “Call your grocer and ask them (when is the best time to shop),” Goldstein says. “I have found early afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., and often early evening from 7 to 9 p.m., to have fewer fellow shoppers.”

3. Stock up efficiently and leave. Know what you need to get before you enter the store. It’s useful to use a list, whether it’s in your smartphone or handwritten. “The risk of becoming infected increases with time spent indoors with other people,” Esper says.

4. Wash your hands before and after shopping. “It may seem silly at times, but wash hands before shopping, wash hands after shopping, wash hands after touching your face and wash hands after sneezing,” Goldstein says. Consider all the items you may touch — door handles, grocery carts, checkout display pads and elevator buttons, to name a few — while you’re grocery shopping. Washing your hands often is a good public health practice.

5. Only touch items you’re putting in your cart. Look and decide rather than touch and decide, Goldstein says. “If you’re using your hands to touch produce, please, please wash your hands right before entering the store,” he says.

It’s unclear how much infection occurs by touching contaminated objects. “Still, it’s a good idea to not touch items you don’t intend to buy,” Esper adds.

6. Consider wearing gloves. There’s no evidence of someone becoming infected after touching produce, Esper says. Still, for additional security, you can wear any type of gloves — cloth, cleaning, rubber or plastic — but understand that your gloves can be contaminated themselves, so it’s best to toss them after each shopping trip. Remember, good hand-washing after touching items will also protect you from viruses and bacteria .

7. Bag your own groceries. It’s better to bag your own groceries rather than allow a store worker to put them away. Bag your own items to avoid having someone else touch your items, Goldstein says.

8. Be careful at the checkout stand. Handling either money or using a credit and debit card touchpad can contaminate your hands, Esper says. “However, good hand-washing after the transaction can help clear away any germs you may encounter.” If you have the option of tapping your debit or credit card to pay rather than touching the touchpad, that’s a better option because it minimizes contact.

9. Maintain physical distancing. Whether you’re standing in the checkout line or roaming the aisles, try to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from other shoppers or store workers, Goldstein says. Wear a mask, which can help blunt the spread of coronavirus.

10. Shop alone. If you’re part of a family unit that’s isolating together, it’s best to designate one person to do the shopping, Esper says. “The more people who go to the store at one time leads to more potential exposures,” he says. If you have small children and no child care, take them with you and finish your shopping as quickly as possible.

