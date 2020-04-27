Lawmakers have approved more than $480 billion to revive a government loan program that ran out of money amid crushing…

Lawmakers have approved more than $480 billion to revive a government loan program that ran out of money amid crushing demand from small businesses struggling with coronavirus lockdowns.

The new round of funding includes $310 billion for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, with $60 billion set aside for small lenders and community financial institutions. A separate Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which offers emergency grants of up to $10,000 for businesses, gets an infusion of $60 billion.

These emergency loan programs were a part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed in March.

PPP loans are forgivable when used to keep workers on payrolls, and SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million to business owners affected by the pandemic.

Initial PPP and EIDL funds ran out in just days, and the second round of funding could go as quickly. The SBA resumes accepting PPP loan applications Monday from approved lenders.

Here’s what you need to know for a fair shot at getting SBA disaster relief loans as well as other loan options for small businesses.

When Should You Apply for an SBA Disaster Loan?

If you want a disaster loan, apply as soon as possible because funding is finite, and many businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the first round of PPP and EIDL loans ran dry before you could apply, you can blame the surge of demand. The SBA was overwhelmed with applications from businesses affected by the coronavirus, processing more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days, according to an SBA statement.

This crisis is deeper than the Great Recession of 2008-09, says Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of small-business funding resource Biz2Credit. The effects of the virus hit so quickly, and no one was prepared, he adds.

“The ramifications are much wider and across the whole nation,” Arora says.

How Can You Apply for an SBA Coronavirus Loan?

Whether you plan to apply online or by mail, submit your applications for the PPP and EIDL programs as soon as possible.

Contact a participating lender to apply for a PPP loan. For an EIDL, applying online with the SBA is the fastest method.

Know that you will have to prove your need. “You have to demonstrate an economic impact, so you need to have something ready,” says Gerri Detweiler, education director for business financing resource Nav.

Adds Bob Coleman, editor of the Coleman Report, a trade newsletter for small-business bankers: You’ll need to get your business financial statements in order.

Review the SBA’s webpage on coronavirus loans and prepare your application. Here is what you will need to complete it:

— Contact information and Social Security numbers for all applicants

— Employer identification number

— Business financial statements, including earnings statements and balance sheets

— Business and personal tax returns

— Personal financial statements

— Schedule of liabilities

— Deed or lease information

— Insurance information

If you have questions, contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Can You Get Other SBA Loans?

If the second round of PPP and EIDL funds go as quickly as the first, keep in mind that these loans aren’t the only ones the SBA offers. You could also apply for:

— 7(a) loans. Small businesses can access loans of up to $5 million for equipment, furniture, real estate, inventory and working capital.

— 504 loans. The SBA, along with nonprofits certified to work with the agency, can provide backing for long-term fixed-rate loans of up to $5.5 million for assets such as equipment or real estate.

— Microloans. Microloans of up to $50,000 can be used for working capital, inventory, furniture, machinery or equipment, supplies, or fixtures.

These SBA loan programs qualify for the Debt Relief Program, which pays the principal, interest and fees of loans issued before Sept. 27, 2020. That means you could get a new SBA loan and have your first six payments covered.

What Options Do You Have Other Than SBA Loans?

Small-business owners have several options for staying afloat other than taking out SBA loans, but some are risky.

Some of those choices include:

— Liability negotiation. Landlords, creditors, utility companies and suppliers may allow you to postpone payments.

— Small-business loans. Lenders may offer term loans, lines of credit and invoice financing without SBA backing.

— Home equity loans. With mortgage rates near all-time lows, a business owner could take out a home equity loan or line of credit to cover costs. “But if the business does not pick up, you just put your house on the line,” Detweiler says.

— Business credit cards. You can access capital quickly with credit cards, which might free up cash to keep you going. Credit cards with 0% APR offers can give you time to pay off expenses interest-free.

— Loans from friends and family members. This could work, as long as “they understand the risk they’re taking,” Detweiler says. You might not be able to pay back the loan right away or at all.

— Borrow from a retirement fund. This could be very risky, as many people haven’t saved enough for retirement. “I’d hate to see a situation where a business owner taps a retirement fund to stay afloat, the business goes under, and you’ve lost both the business and retirement savings,” Detweiler says.

— Other loan options. Businesses would likely get approved and receive money more quickly from an online lender than from banks or credit unions, Detweiler says. Higher-interest alternative lenders are another possibility, as long as you can pay them back quickly.

What Can Small Businesses Do Now to Access Funds?

Processing an SBA loan take a few weeks, and that can hurt when a business need funds immediately.

Even if you’re counting on an SBA loan, you might want to seek options to cover expenses in the meantime.

Coleman says he has discussed this need with a restaurant owner in his home state of California. The owner is worried about finding enough money to pay his employees while his restaurant is closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

“These people want to do the right thing. But if they don’t have enough money, they can’t do it. That’s going to reverberate through the economy,” Coleman says. “That’s why we need to take care of small businesses.”

