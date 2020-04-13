How to Get All Your Medications Without Going to the Pharmacy

Maybe you need insulin to manage diabetes. Perhaps you take hypertension medication to keep blood pressure within a healthy range.…

Maybe you need insulin to manage diabetes. Perhaps you take hypertension medication to keep blood pressure within a healthy range. Or maybe you’re sick with something other than COVID-19 — and you need medication, but of course don’t want to be exposed to the coronavirus.

“As we all get through COVID-19, maintaining social distance is vital for everyone’s safety and well-being, but so is adhering to one’s medications,” says Dorothy Wilkes, director of pharmacy practice at Express Scripts, which provides mail order prescriptions.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, demand for prescriptions sent by mail and pharmacy home delivery has increased, say experts in the field. Although figures weren’t provided by Express Scripts — and the precise increase in mail order or home delivery tied to the pandemic hasn’t been quantified — this rise is expected to continue.

The increase is in step with the rapid rise in telehealth. Now, as a first option for most non-emergency care and mental health services, patients are seeing doctors (telemedicine) and therapists (teletherapy) without ever leaving home, using just a smartphone, tablet or computer, or, in some cases, simply doing a phone consult.

Delivery

Mail order is often used as an affordable option to get maintenance medications, such as for managing diabetes, blood pressure or high cholesterol. However, brick-and-mortar pharmacists frequently offer same-day home delivery — not only for maintenance medications, but also for other prescription drugs needed urgently and for over-the-counter medications. And your best low-cost drug option may be right around the corner — whether a chain or independent pharmacy.

To find the best value, experts recommend shopping around online. Even if you do have insurance, don’t assume going through your plan will ensure you pay the lowest price. You can use sites like GoodRx, PharmacyChecker and Blink Health to compare drug prices at various pharmacies. And based on what you find, in some cases it may even be possible to purchase medications out of pocket for less than for your insurance drug copay.

Once you find what you want, you can most likely have it delivered. That’s because today, the majority of pharmacy chains and independent drug stores provide options for home drug delivery — at no or low cost.

A 2017 survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association found 71% of independent pharmacies reported they provided deliveries. Of those pharmacies, 76% didn’t charge for delivery services. Those that do charge for home delivery, it’s typically a nominal fee — perhaps around $3 to $5, says B. Douglas Hoey, a pharmacist and CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association. What’s more, the NCPA has found that recently more pharmacies are waiving delivery fees during the current pandemic. Just make sure to check with your pharmacy about terms.

No Contact Options

Pharmacies are also trying to find ways to minimize contact for the delivery. “We are urging that signature requirements be waived for pharmaceutical deliveries — with the exception of controlled substances,” says Kathleen Jaeger, senior vice president of pharmacy care and patient advocacy with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores. Controlled substances include opioids — powerful narcotic painkillers — and certain other medications ranging from attention deficit hyperactivity drugs like dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (Adderall) and alprazolam (Xanax), which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

“This would further reduce person-to-person contact,” she adds. “Also, we advocate for early, emergency and 90-day prescription refills, so trips and deliveries can be consolidated and to help keep patients on their medication therapies.”

Pickup or Drive-Thru

Curbside pickup and drive-thru options are also being encouraged to limit traffic inside pharmacies. People are being discouraged from waiting inside pharmacies. The safest option for those who do go to the pharmacy is often to remain in their car. Then they can either get medications in the drive-thru or have them brought to the car through curbside pickup.

While the risk of spreading COVID-19 on bags or delivered or shipped boxes with medication bottles in them is lower than through person-to-person contact, caution is still advised. That may include wiping down packaging with a disinfectant wipe and throwing the packaging away, while keeping all medication information and instructions. And make sure to always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling any package.

If you have medication questions, experts advise picking up the phone rather than visiting the pharmacy counter. “Patients should call their pharmacies,” Jaeger stresses. “Given the current focus on social distancing, that is the preferred method of communication.”

Although email or text may be options as well, a phone call is still the primary way to get medication questions answered, Hoey adds. You should also check to see if you have an option to consult a pharmacist by phone, as needed, if you get your medications delivered by mail.

“Our pharmacists are available 24/7 to provide medication counseling or answer any related questions our members may have — all from the privacy and safety of their home,” says Wilkes of Express Scripts.

Don’t assume either that you have to go in the store for over-the-counter medications. Those who have mild COVID-19 symptoms are urged to recover at home to avoid infecting others. If you have the coronavirus and need acetaminophen to relieve fever, it may be possible to have it delivered — at least with other medications. Call your pharmacy to ask about delivery options.

“There may be a minimum order,” Hoey notes — just as if you order anything. But if a pharmacy delivers medications, as most now do, customers can generally get OTC items as well. In fact, experts say it’s preferable that you consolidate to get all you need from the pharmacy at once.

“If someone does get the symptoms of COVID-19, depending on how severe the symptoms are, a lot of times the treatment is over-the-counter type medication,” Hoey reiterates. And having what you need delivered to recover at a safe distance from others who aren’t sick, just makes sense, experts say.

