How to Find Legal Help When You Can’t Afford a Lawyer

Usually when you hire an attorney, it’s to avoid being drained financially by an ex-spouse, former business partner or adversary who wants to sue you. But what do you do when you need a lawyer to protect your assets and paying for one is out of the question?

In a criminal proceeding, if you can’t afford legal assistance, a court will appoint an attorney for you. In a civil case, generally described as a dispute between two private parties, to get legal representation, you have to get creative.

Here’s how to find legal help if you can’t afford a lawyer:

— Contact the city courthouse.

— Seek free lawyer consultations.

— Look to legal aid societies.

— Visit a law school.

— Contact your county or state bar association.

— Go to small claims court.

Depending on your situation, you can employ a variety of strategies to get free legal advice or cheap legal assistance. Read on for more information on each option.

Contact the City Courthouse

Andrea Vacca is a collaborative divorce attorney in New York City and the owner of Vacca Family Law Group. She says — at least with divorces — that “some courts offer free assistance to parties who want to fill out their own uncontested divorce paperwork.”

Still, whether it’s a divorce or you’re being taken to court for something else, if you don’t have a lawyer, a logical move would be to call the courthouse and ask who they would suggest going to. You think you’re the first person who couldn’t afford a lawyer? Hardly.

Seek Free Lawyer Consultations

Some attorneys will offer free consultations — usually by phone or videoconference. You aren’t likely to come away feeling like you’re ready to try your first case, but even if it’s just a 15-minute call, you may at least get enough information to have a better sense of what legal morass you’re in for. You might also be able to get some direction as to who can help you for free or a bargain basement price.

Look to Legal Aid Societies

Legal aid societies are nonprofit organizations found in almost every corner of the country that provide free legal services to low-income people. While this is certainly worth exploring, the problem for many households is that the individual or couple makes too much money to qualify for help.

And even if you have a low income, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll receive legal aid. According to a 2017 report by the Legal Services Corporation, a nonprofit established by Congress to ensure equal access to justice for all Americans, 86% of the civil legal problems reported by low-income Americans received inadequate or no legal help in the previous year.

You can find more ideas at LawHelp.org, a nonprofit aimed at connecting people with low and moderate incomes to free legal aid programs in their communities.

Visit a Law School

You could also consider hiring an up-and-coming law student to give you advice.

Many law schools have pro bono programs in which law students can offer free legal advice. Some of the schools that have such programs include American University, Appalachian School of Law, Arizona State University, Howard University, Tulane University and many others.

If you have a university in your area that has a law school, you could check with it — although you’ll probably have better luck once the pandemic shutdowns begin to ease.

Contact Your County or State Bar Association

The Akron Bar Association, in Akron, Ohio, is an example of what’s out there. You can call the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 9 to 11 a.m., as part of their Ask an Attorney Service, and they’ll answer legal questions for free.

If you need advice that doesn’t fit in that window, the association offers a 30-minute consultation with an attorney for $30, and for certain topics — for instance, pertaining to Social Security, unemployment, workers’ compensation and personal injuries, among others — they’ll offer the 30-minute consultation free of charge.

Go to Small Claims Court

Unfortunately, this isn’t a viable option for everyone. For instance, you can’t go to small claims court if you’re trying to work out your financial affairs after a divorce. But if the stakes are fairly low where someone owes you money or is trying to collect money from you, and it isn’t worth risking lawyer fees, you might consider small claims court.

Your home state will dictate how high the stakes are. For instance, in Delaware, the most you will be awarded or lose is $15,000; in Rhode Island, the amount is $2,500.

Do I Need a Lawyer?

After looking around and talking to enough attorneys or law students, you may decide that you do need a lawyer — and the more you look around, you may find one who will work with you on a small budget. It’s worth asking around because you may find that the fees aren’t as high as you fear, especially if you can get them capped. An attorney might give you a discount. Also, many attorneys offer payment plans, so that you’re paying monthly instead of one huge sum all at once.

Of course, you could hit the jackpot and find a pro bono lawyer, or you might find someone willing to take your case on contingency. That is, if you lose your case, you won’t pay money, but if you win, the law firm will take a portion of the money awarded to you.

However, it’s important to tread carefully before picking a lawyer. Choose a reputable attorney and make sure the rate is agreed upon before the lawyer takes your case. And don’t be too shocked if an attorney turns you down. It’s risky for lawyers to take cases on contingency, and they need to be confident a judge or jury will side with you, and that there’s going to be something sizable awarded to you.

While no legal expert will suggest you represent yourself, it is an option if you’re in a financial bind.

That doesn’t mean it is a good option, though, and there is a popular proverb to consider: “A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.”

Yet some people do represent themselves — even successfully.

Bert Martinez, a revenue and marketing strategist based in Phoenix, once represented himself in court. His problems started after sending a junk-fax spammer a cease and desist letter.

That letter ticked off the spammer, which escalated into a lawsuit. According to Martinez, the spammer’s company claimed the letter had to be researched by its law firm, which set the company back thousands of dollars. Martinez found himself in court, defending himself against two attorneys. Before his court date, however, he went to the courthouse to listen to proceedings. He suggests sitting in court every day for a week or even up to 10 days.

“Introduce yourself to the clerk of that courtroom,” he advises. “Explain why you’re there — to observe and become familiar with how this courtroom operates.” By visiting the courtroom, Martinez says, you can see what kind of judge you’ll likely be working with, and you’ll become accustomed to the sights and sounds of the courtroom, which will make things less intimidating later. You have to be prepared, Martinez says, because “you’ll be held to attorneys’ standards.”

Martinez prevailed. Of course, many people don’t have the time to take off work and visit a courtroom for five to 10 business days, or to study up on law for hours and hours. And to add fuel to the fire, spending time preparing for a court case can mean losing wages or part of a salary.

In short, if you don’t have the time to self-educate, and if you can’t find enough free legal advice to help you have your day in court, it’s a wise decision to seek out a competent attorney.

Update 04/29/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.