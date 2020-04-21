How to Cope When You’re Quarantining Alone

How are you doing? If you’re like a lot of Americans, not so great at the moment. The coronavirus pandemic…

How are you doing? If you’re like a lot of Americans, not so great at the moment. The coronavirus pandemic has affected every one of us, in ways that range from just odd and annoying to, frankly, depressing and frightening. Data from Express Scripts, the large mail-order pharmacy provider, reveals how extensively the national anxiety level has risen.

In its America’s State of Mind Report, the company analyzes the use of mental health medications from 2015 through 2019, and includes data from between Feb. 16 and March 15, 2020. It finds that Americans filled 21% more prescriptions per week for antidepressant, anti-anxiety and anti-insomnia medications during that period, which coincides with when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and the Trump administration declared a national emergency. Breaking each medication down, it shows:

— 34.1% increase in anti-anxiety medications (compared to a 12% decrease in use from 2015 through 2019)

— 18.6% increase in antidepressant prescription fills

— 14.8% increase in sleep disorder prescription fills

It hardly needs stating why we are all on edge: We fear for our health and the health of loved ones. Millions have lost work, millions more have had their income greatly reduced and the rest wonder if or when they will be furloughed, have their pay cut or laid off. Yet, there is a more hidden reason to our edginess: The toll that quarantining takes on our mental and emotional health.

The uncertainty of the pandemic — how long it will last, how seriously we will be affected — puts us in a constant state of “elevated vigilance,” says Emiliana Simon-Thomas, a psychology professor at the University of California–Berkeley Institute of Human Development and science director of its Greater Good Science Center. Our nervous system is set up to look for patterns to make predictions and anticipate experiences, she says: “Right now, we don’t have the information to enable us to make those predictions. We are all on the edge of our seats, which is intrinsically stressful.”

That stress actives natural, biological processes. “Those feelings of fear and uncertainty come with an increased response from our sympathetic nervous system, our fight-or-flight response, which makes us feel tense and makes our muscles tight,” says Laurie Santos, a professor of psychology and head of Silliman College at Yale University and host of “The Happiness Lab” podcast. Her course, Psychology and the Good Life, which focuses on psychological bases for methods to increase happiness and reduce stress, is the most popular class in the history of Yale. “I think COVID-19 is posing as much of a crisis of our mental health as our physical health,” Santos explains.

Physical isolation only compounds this stress. “As a highly social species we rely on physical contact as signals for trust, for safety,” Simon-Thomas says. “Developmental research shows that sharing physical contact is a way to calm us during duress. The quantity of physical contact we experience in early life is associated with lifelong health and well-being.”

So, how can we best cope with physical isolation during these uncertain times?

Stay Social — But From a Distance

“In some regards we have made a messaging mistake calling it social distancing,” says Simon-Thomas, who teaches popular online courses on, among other things, the science of happiness. “That implies refraining from social contact, which is not what we are supposed to do. We need to refrain from physical contact, and those are two different things. We know humans expect to be in social contact. Deliberately isolating is tantamount to the most severe kind of institutional punishment — solitary confinement is kind of the worst of the worst.”

Thus, the best thing to do is to stay socially connected to friends and family. “There’s a bunch of research showing that social connection is a necessary condition for happiness. And feeling connected is all the more essential in challenging times like this,” Santos says. We are fortunate to live in an age where connectivity is so easy, thanks to technology. Use it, the experts say. Now is not the time to be arguing with your teenagers — or yourself, for that matter — about too much screen time if it involves connecting with others. “We know from the science of happiness that, above all else, social support is the strongest predictor of happiness in life,” Simon-Thomas says.

Simon-Thomas adds that social connection starts with one’s own inner stability. “Begin by developing skills to find ease and calm, like mindfulness practices that enable a person to calm their own inner chatter, which contributes to anxiety. Anxiety means you are self-focused, so you are not able to orient to others and be empathetic. Managing your own stress is like putting the oxygen mask on yourself in the airplane first.”

That metaphorical oxygen can be literal: “It can be as simple as five deep breaths,” Simon-Thomas says. Inhale thoroughly and deeply, exhale slowly and evenly. “That calms the stress physiology and allows you to engage connecting with others.”

You can learn to self-calm through other mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga and other forms of exercise. There are a wealth of online resources to help you learn how, and many providers are offering their services free during these difficult times.

Change Your Mind — Literally

It is also possible to change mental habits in ways that contribute to happiness and a sense of well-being. One of the best is to keep a gratitude journal. “Verbal or written expressions (of gratitude) can reorient your thinking away from threat and anxiety and self-focus and toward a more common humanity, optimism and resilience,” Simon-Thomas says. She recommends acknowledging specific examples of good things in your life: the food that arrived on your table thanks to the efforts of other humans, the friend who sent you a text out of the blue or the pet who curls up next to you on the couch.

Another habit that can really help now is what Simon-Thomas calls “the science of awe,” the emotions we feel when in the presence of something humbling, something bigger than our normal perspective and daily hassles. “You can elicit awe by putting people in nature,” she says. “People become calmer, have an easier time experiencing pleasant emotions, their blood pressure goes down, their immune systems are more attuned, they are friendlier.” The Japanese even have a concept for this: shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, which research has found to provide physical benefits for, among other things, cardiovascular health, immune function and hormone regulation. “You don’t have to be in Yosemite or at the Grand Canyon. Just notice and pay attention to the clouds, the universe as a broader construct, and experience the awe.”

A third practice is to commit random acts of kindness. “This is not just a bumper sticker,” Simon-Thomas says. Commit to yourself that at least three times over next five days you will do something that helps another person. “It doesn’t have to cure disease. It can be a friendly email that conveys you care. Put a sign up in your window with an encouraging message. Call a friend or family member or someone quarantining alone and talk to them, sharing something uplifting or relaxing.” Research shows that not only will you get a mood boost, those who see you do it also experience good feelings, she says.

The Science of Happiness

“My biggest recommendation is that the science teaches us that we can do something to reduce this stress and anxiety,” Santos says. She and Simon-Thomas, among many others, have made this science accessible. “My online class and my podcast provide lots of specific practical tips folks can use to feel better during this stressful time,” Santos says, including how to be social in a time of social distancing, using techniques like meditation and breath work to reduce your fight-or-flight response and even good sleep hygiene practices so you can get more rest.

Likewise, Simon-Thomas says the Greater Good Science Center’s Greater Good in Action website offers helpful information and advice. “It has all the happiness practices we have discovered, more than 70 so far, and cuts to the chase: Here is the practice and how to do it,” she says. Many other websites and apps, such as Headspace, Calm and Ten Percent Happier, are offering mindfulness services free during this stressful time.

