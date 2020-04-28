How to Build an Emergency Fund

Having an emergency fund is crucial. One of the most important resources in your financial life is a well-stocked emergency…

Having an emergency fund is crucial.

One of the most important resources in your financial life is a well-stocked emergency fund, an account to tap when an unexpected event derails your financial plans. “The purpose of this money is that it’s like an insurance policy,” says Jamie Ebersole, a certified financial planner in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. “You might not see a lot of return from it, but you’re happy (it’s there) when you need it.”

As Americans experience income losses during the coronavirus pandemic, having a healthy savings account has become more crucial. In fact, 20% of respondents in a U.S. News survey have taken or plan to take out savings from an emergency fund due to the coronavirus. But squirreling away three to six months’ worth of living expenses into a dedicated account is no easy task. Click on for some common-sense tactics to build an emergency fund, even when your finances are tight.

Track your expenses.

In order to save several months’ worth of expenses, you need to know how much you spend each month on essential living costs. Jot down the necessary expenses, such as housing, food, car payments, retirement contributions, your kids’ music lessons and whatever else you’d like to continue during, say, a job loss or after a financial emergency. Don’t forget to consider whether a job loss may reduce any of these expenses, such as child care costs or gas purchases. Multiply your final number by between three and six — with a bit of wiggle room for quarterly expenses — and you’ve determined how much you need to save.

Build a budget.

One way to ensure you’re making enough room in your finances to fund your emergency account is to make a budget and stick to it. In order to do that, you’ll need to take stock of your expenses, identify how much you want to set aside each month, find a budgeting tool that works for you and come up with a routine. Your spending plan should allow you to cover your daily living expenses, save for retirement and funnel extra money toward your emergency account. Or you may consider ways to earn extra money, such as a side hustle, which could help pad that emergency savings fund.

Set aside your windfalls.

Your day-to-day routine of spending below your means is a slow and steady way to save money. But another way to inject money into your rainy day fund is to set aside financial windfalls, such as your tax refund, year-end bonus or birthday gifts. These larger deposits can quickly beef up your rainy day fund and get you closer to your goal of three to six months’ worth of savings. Deposit these windfalls — or a percentage of them — directly into the emergency account to build it without scaling back on everyday expenses. Do this quickly, before you’re tempted to spend your cash influx.

Earn more money.

If you’re struggling to find room in your budget to fund your rainy day account, consider taking on a side hustle or making money online. Ebersole cautions that you should only take on extra work if you can do so without harming your performance at your day job. But if you can balance both jobs, it’s a great way to earn extra money for your emergency account. Search for part-time or remote-work jobs online. You can continue this side hustle until your rainy day account is funded or keep going beyond to meet other financial goals, such as a stocked retirement account or paid-down student loans.

Attempt a spending challenge.

Designate a month during which you buy no new clothing, for example, or only cook at home. Take any money saved from one of these spending challenges and deposit it in your emergency fund. During the coronavirus pandemic, for example, many of these changes may be natural, even mandated by your local or state government. After all, restaurants aren’t open, and vacations have been largely postponed. Take advantage of these measures to reduce spending and learn some new cooking or at-home entertainment strategies.

Automate contributions.

Even if it’s just $10 or $15 per month, automatically deposit a certain percentage of your paycheck in your emergency fund. You can set up an automated transfer through your banking institution online. Doing so will reduce the temptation to spend any money in your checking account and cement your savings habit through technology. You’ll see how quickly your rainy day fund grows — with almost no effort from you — when you put your savings on autopilot.

A little bit goes a long way.

Saving a half-year’s worth of necessary expenses may seem like a daunting task, but take heart. Even a small savings account will make you more financially secure when your car breaks down, your air-conditioner sputters out or you have an unexpected trip to the emergency room. A modest savings will help you weather financial setbacks and minor catastrophes better without dipping into credit or payday loans. So focus on getting that first $100 or $500 saved, then carry those good saving habits forward to fully fund your emergency account with three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Keep it liquid — but not too accessible.

When deciding where to store that money, make sure to put it in an accessible account, such as a savings account, but not in any place that will be too tempting. You want to keep it separate from your checking account or anywhere you can easily draw from, so temptation doesn’t cause you to tap that money when you don’t need it. Look into online savings accounts with moderately higher interest rates. You may even want to house the money in a separate bank than your checking account to create an extra layer before transferring those funds to your checking account.

Don’t use the funds unnecessarily.

Emergency fund money should be spent on — you guessed it — an emergency. Wanting to attend a destination wedding, for example, is probably not a good reason to tap your rainy day cash, Ebersole says. You want these funds to be available when you truly need them and when not having them may force you to tap credit or default on a loan. Once you’ve built this money up, don’t waste it unnecessarily. You’ll be thankful you held off when a real emergency arrives.

Refill it when it depletes.

Of course, there will be situations, such as a job loss, home repair emergency or unexpected medical bill, during which you need to tap your emergency fund. Once your finances have stabilized, make it a priority to refund any of the cash you took from it. Shore up your budget, restart that side hustle and divert money that was going into a vacation or college fund back into your emergency fund. These steps may be easier since you can use the strategies you learned when funding the account the first time.

