How to Advise Clients Through Emotional Transitions

Life is full of transitions, some welcome, others less so. Welcome or not, these transitions often come with a strong emotional charge. And if there is one thing that gets in the way of rational financial planning, it is strong emotions.

When your clients go through emotional transitions such as divorce, you, as their financial advisor, must “be willing to address the emotions and not just the numbers,” says Nancy Hetrick, a certified divorce financial analyst and founder of Smarter Divorce Solutions in Phoenix.

This can be hard for advisors “because we’re programmed to be left-brain, analytical people,” she says. But “we can’t get to the rational side until we calm down the emotional side.”

Watch for Behavioral Changes

Susan Bradley, founder of the Sudden Money Institute and Financial Transitionist Institute, tells advisors to listen and watch for emotional cues in your client’s behavior: in their tone of voice, in a follow-through or lack thereof, in the questions they ask and the ones they keep repeating.

Watch out for changes in spending habits as well, says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of wealth management at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Los Angeles. “Coping mechanisms like shopping, gambling or eating are not uncommon but can be disastrous to one’s longer-term financial goals.”

In order to spot emotional changes in your clients, you need to know them holistically.

“At the heart of this issue is knowing your clients beyond the assets they hold and their balance sheet,” says Joanne Jensen, managing director and private banker at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in New York City.

To truly understand your clients’ overall goals and objectives, you must understand all aspects of their lives: their family, career, interests and activities.

“Your ability to take all these different factors and put them together in your advice is key,” Jensen says. The more you can understand the full picture, the easier it will be for you to help lower the emotional temperature.

The first thing she recommends advisors do is to go back through your client’s file and refamiliarize yourself with his or her situation. Look at the balance sheet and cash flow, check past tax returns and recall the family situation.

Having all the necessary information at your fingertips will help your client feel more confident in your ability to help through this emotional time, Jensen says.

Bradley recommends checking in with yourself before a meeting starts. “Just five minutes to remember what this client really cares about and what they’re most concerned about right now,” she says. And also to remind yourself what you expect them to be like in the coming meeting.

If you can train yourself to pick up on your client’s emotional state, you’ll be in a better position to identify how it might impact decision-making.

If you sense your client struggling, don’t be afraid to address it. Bradley suggests saying something like, “I see something isn’t working well for you right now. Can you tell me what’s going on?”

If they tell you they’re fine, you can say, “On one level it absolutely is fine, but it seems like there’s a bit of a struggle happening.”

Bradley emphasizes using the word “struggle” because struggle is nonjudgmental.

Let Them Talk About Their Fears

“It’s amazing how powerful just listening and caring for someone can be,” Hetrick says. Just recognizing that this is an incredibly difficult time for your client and letting them know that you’re here for them can make a huge difference.

She says heightened emotions are often a result of harbored fears. The best thing advisors can do for their clients during emotional transitions is to let them talk about what scares them. What are their fears and what do they need to minimize those fears?

Crowell suggests documenting your clients’ concerns. “Often just seeing these statements in writing will help calm client fears,” he says.

Once you get clients to open up, you can follow up with an email 10 days later saying you appreciated the earlier conversation and want to know how things are going, Hetrick says. “Then you’ve got a client for life.”

Slow Down and Break it Down with Visuals

Usually heightened emotions mean you should slow down, Bradley says. “Negative emotions can be an indication the amygdala, the ancient brain, is taking over, and that’s really short-term thinking.”

But positive emotions can also warrant slowing the pace. Sometimes clients are euphoric during an emotional transition, Bradley says. “It looks positive because they’re happy and wanting to push through, but an experienced advisor could see this as a red flag that they might not be paying attention to the details.”

You may need to temper your own impulse to act quickly as well. “Instead, consider the impacts of this transition on the client’s overall financial plan,” Crowell says. “Communication and documentation should be the primary ‘actions’ taken, at least initially.”

The Financial Transitionist Institute teaches advisors to use visual aids and focus on one topic at time. “It’s much easier for the brain to understand something in visual format,” Bradley says.

Jensen recommends coming to your first meeting equipped with questions to help guide your client through the decisions: What are the personal priorities going forward? What are priorities in the short term? What does the client see ahead in the longer term?

Focusing forward is key, Hetrick says. Focus on the future and possibility, rather than dwelling on the past.

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management seeks to keep clients’ eyes on the future by showing them their financial picture post-transition and encouraging them to work with what’s in their control.

“You want to help clients understand they’re making the best decision for themselves at the current time,” Jensen says.

Ultimately, most clients just want to know they’re going to be OK when it’s all over.

