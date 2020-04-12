How to Address a Low GPA in Law School Applications

No pressure, but grades are perhaps the most important single factor in law school admissions. Straight-A students may not be…

No pressure, but grades are perhaps the most important single factor in law school admissions. Straight-A students may not be shoo-ins for success in law or in life, but law schools consider undergraduate grades to be a reliable indicator of academic potential. Students with good grades have a proven ability to analyze information, communicate well and meet expectations. Law schools see those students as safe bets, especially if their other application materials measure up.

But if grades were the only thing that mattered, law schools wouldn’t need admissions officers. Law schools know that grades are just one clue to an applicant’s abilities. Some bright students get low grades because they took on challenging classes or competing responsibilities; others took time to hit their stride or find their niche. A B- in organic chemistry or macroeconometrics may take more work than an A in many other classes.

So don’t despair if you feel like your grades don’t reflect your academic potential. To compensate for a weak GPA on your law school application, consider these three tips:

— Explain your grades in an addendum.

— Show your abilities elsewhere.

— Take extra classes.

Explain Your Grades in an Addendum

Applicants often include an addendum to give context for other application materials, like a poor transcript or a complicated answer to a background question. An addendum should be brief, professional and forthright. If you have a concrete reason for underperformance, like an illness or personal challenge or change in majors, describe it succinctly and explain how the situation resolved or why it won’t affect your law school performance.

For example, maybe you struggled with a mental health issue and your grades suffered for a semester. You can’t change your past, but you can use a carefully crafted addendum to show that you took hold of the situation, sought help and learned to manage it — showing your maturity and resilience.

However, if you find yourself piling up excuses or needless explanations, reconsider whether your addendum adds to your application or merely draws attention to your weak points. For example, you don’t need an addendum just because your first-year grades were embarrassingly low. Most college students take some time to learn how to handle the workload.

Show Your Abilities Elsewhere

Grades aren’t the only way to show you can reason, write well and tackle mental challenges. Get recommendation letters from people who can speak to your intellectual abilities. Use your personal statement to showcase your communication skills. Write a resume that specifies how your jobs required high-level performance under pressure.

A strong LSAT score can compensate for a low GPA, so it is well worth the time and effort it takes to do well. Many competitive law schools screen applicants using a weighted index of their grades and LSAT scores, so extra points on the LSAT may effectively boost your GPA.

Take Extra Classes

If you are still an undergraduate, take summer classes or increase your course load to balance out earlier underperformance and show a strong trend of improvement. Consider taking a gap year before applying, so that your transcript will include all of your senior-year grades.

If you have already graduated, you can still take classes to show your academic capabilities. If a master’s degree or another graduate program is financially prohibitive, look for graded classes open to the public at a nearby university or community college. Such classes won’t hold the weight of your undergraduate GPA because graduate classes range too widely to be easily compared, and because applicants’ undergraduate grades affect law school rankings. Nevertheless, they strengthen your argument that you can handle classwork.

Unless you’re a time traveler or a master computer hacker — in which cases law school may not be for you — you can’t change your transcript. But if you take this advice, you can make clear to law school admissions officers that you are more than the sum of your grades.

