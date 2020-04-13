How Premed Students Can Help During the Coronavirus Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic and the population interventions designed to flatten the infectious curve have torn apart many carefully laid plans.…

The COVID-19 pandemic and the population interventions designed to flatten the infectious curve have torn apart many carefully laid plans. Many premed students may now find themselves unable to fulfill their academic, research, clinical volunteering and shadowing goals and requirements.

Premeds may also experience the added frustration of feeling powerless as many frontline providers– including anesthesiologists, internists, emergency medicine physicians and critical care providers — risk their health treating patients with the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

[READ: What the Coronavirus Pandemic Means for Premed Students.]

Fortunately, even in this crisis, premed students can find opportunities to contribute their time and resources to assist others. Here are four ways they can help:

— Make and donate cloth masks.

— Take care of those in need.

— Give blood.

— Address misinformation online.

Make and Donate Cloth Masks

The jury is still out in terms of how much cloth masks effectively protect individuals from the transmission of COVID-19. However, to ensure that available surgical masks and N95 respirators are funneled toward essential workers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that nonfrontline individuals over the age of 2 wear cloth-based coverings over the mouth and nose.

Official CDC recommendations on fabrics and design templates to make do-it-yourself cloth coverings can be found online. Premed students with the ability and the resources to make, distribute and donate these face coverings may potentially contribute to the safety of others.

Take Care of Those in Need

Premed students can also begin or continue to take care of those in need. Humans are inherently social creatures. Students can check up on their friends, relatives and neighbors over the phone or video chat. Some services also train and match volunteers with vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with disabilities living alone. Such volunteers can check in once or twice a week to provide socialization and to help alert the proper resource providers and authorities if problems arise.

[READ: Coronavirus, Other Public Health Issues Key for Medical School Applicants.]

Premeds can also find an abundance of local volunteering opportunities. Many individuals who are at risk for COVID-19 have difficulty with basic activities that require even brief contact with others, such as grocery shopping. Local groups, including religious communities, have organized grocery pick-ups and delivery for their most vulnerable community members and may be another avenue to help.

Food kitchens and pantries are essential enterprises and have continued to operate while enacting additional safety precautions. Now that many workers from across the country have lost their jobs, these safety net nonprofit businesses are in high demand, requiring healthy volunteers who can package and deliver meals to the doors of those in need.

Give Blood

One of the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic is that blood banks have been running low on donations. Although most clinics and hospitals have canceled elective and other nonemergency procedures, there will continue to be urgent medical cases such as surgeries and trauma that require blood, platelets and plasma.

[READ: How the Coronavirus Can Disrupt Your College Financial Aid.]

In short, the need for blood is constant. Organizations such as American Red Cross Blood Services have instituted appointment systems to maintain adequate protection and social distancing so that donors can give blood in a safe and controlled environment.

Address Misinformation Online

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has also led to the viral proliferation of falsehoods, misinformation and even conspiracy theories. Premed students can use their scientific background to help dispel misinformation about COVID-19 through social media. Further, as developments continue to come from reputable sources such as county and state public health services and the CDC, spreading accurate information can help keep people informed.

This is an unprecedented time of disruption that has affected the lives of everyone across the country. At the same time, the crisis also provides a number of novel opportunities for premed students who are willing and able to contribute their time and resources to those in need.

More from U.S. News

Month-By-Month Guide to the Medical School Admissions Cycle

How to Plan Ahead to Reduce Medical School Stress

How and Why You Should Give Back While in Medical School

How Premed Students Can Help During the Coronavirus Crisis originally appeared on usnews.com