How International Students Can Adjust to U.S. College Classes

International students who have recently been accepted to U.S. colleges can expect to experience a little culture shock when first entering an American classroom. But understanding and preparing to embrace differences in classroom instruction and environments ahead of arrival on campuses in the fall can help students start out strong.

“The U.S. was founded on the democratic principle that we are all created equal, and this value is on full display in the classroom. Students in American universities are often expected to speak up in class, share their opinions and viewpoints and get to know their professors,” says Eric Endlich, founder of Top College Consultants in Boston.

Here are three tips for international students to prepare for U.S. college classes:

— Be ready to participate in class.

— Take the lead in group projects and presentations.

— Get to know professors.

Be Ready to Participate in Class

American classrooms put an emphasis on class participation, which means expressing one’s opinion, asking questions and even debating a professor in class.

“The main reason for facilitating classroom discussions is to allow students to engage, contribute and proactively think about topics covered during class,” says Nitin Agrawal, co-founder of Interstride, a San Francisco-based education technology company that provides international student support services.

New international students should also be aware that students may be graded on their class participation and may find that “test grades are not scored as heavily as in other countries,” says Gabby Wallace, founder of Go Natural English, a company based in Austin, Texas, that provides online training to build English speaking skills and confidence.

Wallace says international students need to be bold and be OK with making mistakes and to speak up and answer questions even when they are uncertain.

For example, when answering a question students are unsure about or when asking a question, she suggests using the phrase: “I’m not sure, but is it correct to say …?” When sharing a comment she advises starting with: “I’d like to add something …” And when asking a question she recommends: “I have a quick question …”

“Students should take the necessary time to observe how the other students interact in class. Once they begin to feel comfortable, they can start by making small contributions to the discussions,” Agrawal says.

Take the Lead in Group Projects and Presentations

Team effort is big in the U.S., and American universities encourage student groups to work on projects, solve problems, and present together to the class and lead discussions.

Nepalese national Ekta Siwakoti, a junior at SUNY–Oswego in New York with a dual major in computer science and cognitive science, says working with groups wasn’t tough but presentations were nerve-wracking when she first started classes at the university.

“But as I got familiar with the culture, the people and the environment, it boosted my confidence and it was less daunting,” Siwakoti says. “As a computer science student, most of my classes are based on group projects and class presentations, which have helped me harness the skill.”

For group projects, students should be proactive in taking on a meaningful role, Endlich says.

“Even if they are insecure about their English language skills, they need to communicate regularly with team members in writing and/or in person to be sure their contributions are included,” Endlich says.

For class presentations, he suggests students rehearse a talk multiple times, preferably in front of other people, such as friends or family, who can give them feedback.

“Videotaping a practice run will help them identify any problems that need correction, such as distracting body language, speaking too quickly or poor eye contact,” Endlich says.

Bill Taylor, director of international student services at Texas A&M University–College Station, says as with any communication, students should make sure they are talking about the same thing when working with other students on projects or presentations.

“Do not make assumptions. If you have a question, ask. A good technique is to repeat what you heard and confirm that is what the other person meant,” Taylor says.

Get to Know Professors

Some international students may come from cultures and education systems where instructors are more formal and may therefore find U.S. university professors to be less formal and more accessible.

“I think most American professors are very courteous and willing to help international students adapt to the new learning environment,” says Siyu Yang, a freshman studying statistics at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.

Wallace says a good approach is to speak to professors during the very first class meeting, even if it is just to thank them for the class session.

“It’s important to start building a positive relationship and stand out in a sea of hundreds of other students,” Wallace says.

Taylor says students should “take advantage of office hours and opportunities to get to know the professor.” College professors typically hold office hours twice a week for a few hours at a time, though this can vary by school and department. Students can visit their professors during office hours with any questions or concerns or just to discuss a class lecture.

“Use office hours to stand out and excel. Introduce yourself, ask a question about how to be successful in the course or get suggestions for study outside your course books,” Wallace says. “Build this relationship with your professor not only to ensure success in the class, but think long term. You will need letters of recommendation or references for scholarships.”

Getting to know the professor also has other benefits. Agrawal says professors have a wide network both within and outside of the university and can introduce students to valuable contacts when they are looking for internships and full-time job opportunities.

“Even after graduation, as an alum, you can continue to seek help and advice from professors on their area of expertise,” Agrawal says.

