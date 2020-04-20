How High School Students Can Maintain Academic Progress During Coronavirus

Traditional classrooms have been shuttered since early March to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel…

Traditional classrooms have been shuttered since early March to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. However, rather than freezing all courses during the pandemic, many schools have put virtual learning platforms in place so that students can continue their education.

Despite the support of administrators, high school students may be struggling to adapt to a remote learning format and to stay focused during these unprecedented times. Here are five things students can do this spring and summer to stay on top of learn-from-home coursework:

— Limit distractions.

— Keep a routine and a planner.

— Use printed resources sometimes.

— Fill knowledge gaps.

— Be patient with yourself.

Limit Distractions

The distractions associated with being at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week are quite different from those you normally encounter at school. For instance, you may find yourself distracted by siblings who are playing video games or the temptation of snacks in the kitchen. Add these disruptions to the lure of social media and news channels that promise constant coronavirus stories, and the task of concentrating on schoolwork can seem nearly impossible.

[See: 10 College Study Tips that High School Students Can Master Now.]

This is why limiting distractions is the single most effective way to ensure your academic success in the coming months. To start, communicate and set boundaries with your family so you can work in peace. For instance, put a “Do Not Disturb” sign on your bedroom door or go to a less-frequented corner of the house.

To prevent excessive screen time, which may cause you undue worry, download an app for your phone that limits access or read reputable news sources only during a certain time of day.

Keep a Routine and a Planner

Psychologists believe that having a daily routine is key to maintaining your mental health. It can be easy to fall out of your routine when all your days feel the same, but keeping a personal planner can help prevent this outcome. Use your planner to note upcoming deadlines and exams, as well as to find time for important nonacademic matters like exercise and video calls with friends.

[Read: How to Prep for SAT, ACT Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak.]

If your housing situation allows it, try to spend some time outside each day in the yard or on a balcony or porch. Sunlight provides vitamin D, which is critical to your health.

If coronavirus restrictions on gatherings are lifted by the summer, take advantage of these opportunities safely. Doing so can help you feel as though you have had a break from school, which can put you in the right head space for fall term.

Use Printed Resources Sometimes

Despite the abundance of high-quality online resources, some students prefer to work with hard copies of their study materials. Printed copies may be less harsh on your eyes and can also be easily manipulated with highlighters and other writing utensils.

Interactive reading processes promote learning and recall, so students who benefit most from hands-on learning are encouraged to work with hard copies of study materials when possible by printing them out or creating handwritten flashcards.

Fill Knowledge Gaps

Due to the abrupt closure of schools and the emotional stress of the pandemic, you may feel like you have a partial understanding of some course content or did not absorb it as well as you could have. You can fill these knowledge gaps by enrolling in MOOCs, free online courses that are typically self-paced — which means no live instructor– and have many attendees.

[Read: Taking a MOOC During Coronavirus Pandemic: What to Know.]

MOOCs are also an excellent way to stay sharp over the summer, when your school is not offering remote learning. You can also watch YouTube videos from subject matter experts to address specific skill gaps.

Be Patient With Yourself

For students who are not so tech savvy, there is often a learning curve involved with the switch from in-person to virtual learning.

Reach out to your instructors if you have specific questions about how to use your school’s platform because there may be a tutorial you can take to get familiar with the platform’s features. Remember, too, that this is not an adjustment that takes place overnight.

Staying positive and focused on your academics is feasible this year as long as you make the right modifications. If you are uncertain about where to begin, start with these suggestions.

More from U.S. News

How to Study for At-Home AP Online Exams Due to the Coronavirus

What to Know About Coronavirus-Related IB Changes

See the 2020 Best Public High Schools

How High School Students Can Maintain Academic Progress During Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com