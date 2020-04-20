How Do Business Credit Card Balance Transfers Work?

If the coronavirus has dealt a blow to your business, a business balance transfer credit card can pause interest charges…

If the coronavirus has dealt a blow to your business, a business balance transfer credit card can pause interest charges so you have time to pay off debt. If you’ve ever transferred a balance on a personal credit card, you might already be familiar with how the process works.

Here’s a closer look at how business credit card balance transfers work and whether one could help you ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

What Is a Business Credit Card Balance Transfer?

A balance transfer means moving the balance on one credit card to a different card.

Business balance transfer cards may come with a 0% introductory annual percentage rate period. You might be able to transfer a balance to a business credit card and pay no interest for 12, 15 or 18 months.

Once the 0% APR expires, the regular variable APR for balance transfers applies to any remaining balance you didn’t pay off.

Here’s how it works:

— Apply for and open a business credit card that allows balance transfers. Generally, you’ll need good to excellent credit for approval.

— Specify to the new credit card company the account you want to transfer from and the amount.

— Make sure that the credit card company completes the transfer.

— Pay the new credit card bill, assuming you now have a zero balance on the old account.

A business credit card balance transfer has several benefits, such as:

— Being able to consolidate debt and streamline your monthly payments

— Taking advantage of a lower APR on business credit card balances

— Getting more time to pay off large balances interest-free

A balance transfer can free up cash flow if it lowers your payments, says Ethan Taub, CEO of financial comparison-shopping websites Goalry and Loanry. This may be ideal if you have a newer business because you could put the savings back into growing it.

The catch is that business balance transfer cards can charge a fee for transferring a balance. This fee can either be a flat dollar amount or a percentage of the amount you’re transferring, typically whichever one is greater.

Balance transfer fees are added on to the amount being transferred. So if you transferred $10,000 to a card with a 3% balance transfer fee, your new balance to pay off would be $10,300.

Which Balances Can Be Transferred?

A 0% APR business balance transfer credit card allows you to move balances between business credit cards. But you might be wondering whether you can transfer personal credit card balances to a business credit card or vice versa.

The short answer is yes. You can if the card issuer’s terms and conditions allow it.

The better question is whether moving business credit card balances to a personal card or adding personal debt to your business cards is a good idea.

“Mixing business and personal finances can get complicated, especially if others are involved in your business or personal finances,” says Rutger van Faassen, vice president of consumer lending at the research firm Informa Financial Intelligence.

Because of the inherent risk, he says it only makes sense if you’re getting a much better deal. If you transfer a business credit card balance to a personal credit card and can’t keep up with the payments, the missed payments or default can damage your personal credit score.

Moving personal balances to a business credit card can also complicate record keeping. If you typically charge business expenses that you deduct on your taxes, you may be better off keeping personal expenses separate.

Do Balance Transfers Affect Your Credit Score?

Balance transfers can affect your credit score in different ways.

First, applying for a business credit card can result in a hard pull of your personal credit. Hard credit inquiries aren’t terribly damaging and might trim a few points from your credit score. But too many inquiries in quick succession — if you apply for several cards at once — could drag down your score.

You could avoid this by limiting the number of cards you apply for or by applying for a business credit card using only an Employer Identification number, but just a handful of cards allow that. Most business credit card issuers require your Social Security number to complete the application.

Moving a balance to a new card can also hurt your credit score if you’re not keeping up with payments on your old card before the transfer is complete.

On the other hand, a balance transfer can help your credit score if it improves your credit utilization ratio. Your credit utilization is how much of your available credit you’re using, and experts suggest charging no more than 30% of your limit.

If you have a credit card with a 50% utilization ratio and a balance transfer helps you get the balance below 30%, that should improve your credit rating. A transfer could hurt your credit, though, if you end up using 30% or more of the available balance on the new card.

How Can I Pay Off My Business Credit Card?

If you’re considering a business credit card balance transfer, make a plan to pay off the balance before your promotional APR expires.

Start by checking your cash flow and seeing how much you’re now paying toward your credit card balances. Then estimate your monthly payments after the balance transfer if you’re getting a 0% APR.

Next, calculate how much you’d need to pay each month to pay off the new card before the 0% APR ends. Then review your business budget to ensure that you can make the monthly payment.

Also, consider whether you plan to make purchases with the card. If your goal is to pay down business credit card debt, spending on the card can impede your progress as you make payments.

Which Credit Card Is Best for a Business Balance Transfer?

When considering balance transfer cards for business, evaluate card offers based on these factors:

— Balance transfer introductory interest rate

— Length of introductory rate period

— Balance transfer fee

— Regular balance transfer APR

“Do the math of the combination of the four elements to determine what you’re going to be paying over the full term of the balance transfer and the repayment period after to determine the total cost,” van Faassen says.

Also, keep in mind which business balance transfer cards you’re most likely to qualify for based on your personal credit history.

“Different cards have different rates and offers, and choosing the best one for your company and one you’d be allowed to get are two factors to look into,” Taub says.

With this in mind, here are some of the best business balance transfer credit card offers to consider.

— American Express Blue Business Cash Card. This card has 0% interest for 12 months on eligible balances transferred within 60 days of opening an account. The balance transfer fee is $5 or 3% of the amount transferred, whichever is greater.

— The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express. This card has a 0% APR for 12 months on eligible balances transferred within 60 days of opening an account. The balance transfer fee is $5 or 3% of the amount transferred, whichever is greater.

— U.S. Bank Business Platinum. New cardholders can access a 0% APR on balance transfers made within 30 days of opening your account for 20 billing cycles. The balance transfer fee is $5 or 3% of the amount transferred, whichever is greater.

