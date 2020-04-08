GWU Hospital tackles COVID-19 with new testing site, telemedicine and outreach on D.C.’s east side

As the expected surge in coronavirus patients looms, George Washington University Hospital and its doctors are expanding services for both…

As the expected surge in coronavirus patients looms, George Washington University Hospital and its doctors are expanding services for both patients who lack equitable access to services on the city’s eastern side, and those it already serves in Foggy Bottom.

Now is “the quiet before the storm,” said Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor at GWU’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Efforts increase in D.C.’s under-resourced areas

One way GWU is helping to stem the tide of the pandemic is not with direct medical care, but by leveraging more than 100 partnerships between community entities and the university’s Rodham Institute to get D.C. health care workers and residents what they need.

Rodham Institute, which seeks to provide better health care outcomes in underserved populations through education, is holding Facebook Live webinars with its faith-based partners in D.C.’s wards 7 and 8. The webinars provide updates and answer questions around the coronavirus and share information…