Guide to Low-Cost Index Funds

The argument in favor of low-cost index funds is simple: Active funds cost more and are less likely to live up to their promises.

At the time of this writing, research by the S&P Dow Jones Indices shows that 89% of active managers failed to outperform their benchmarks on a relative basis over the past 15 years. If you’re shopping for diamond-in-the-rough active funds, you have an 11% chance of finding one that actually shines.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500’s average rate of return over the last 15 years was 9% — which the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (ticker: VFINX) has nearly matched at 8.45% year to date. The difference equates to the fund’s expense ratio of 0.14%, as this is subtracted from its returns. Comparatively, the average actively managed fund costs 0.75%.

If you’re looking for a straightforward, inexpensive investing strategy, you need to know about low-cost index funds. Here are some things to keep in mind:

— What is an index fund?

— How do low-cost index funds work?

— How to invest in low-cost index funds.

— The lowest-cost index funds on the market.

— Low-cost index mutual funds vs. ETFs.

— Things to consider if buying an index fund.

What Is an Index Fund?

To understand index funds, you first need to understand the difference between a stock market index (like the S&P 500) and an index fund (like VFINX).

A stock market index is a curated selection of stocks designed to represent the broader market. Index providers like S&P Dow Jones Indices created indexes to make it easier to gauge overall stock market performance rather than clicking through the latest price data on every stock.

Each index reflects a slightly different perspective of the market. For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average — composed of 30 significant stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange — was designed to represent the broader U.S. economy. The S&P 500, on the other hand, tracks the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies, while the Russell 2000 index tracks the 2,000 smallest publicly traded companies.

Once an index is defined, it remains static until the index provider changes the components, says Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of D.A. Davidson & Co. Wealth Management in Los Angeles. Most stock market indexes are rebalanced once per year.

Indexes are used for tracking purposes only. You can’t invest directly in an index. Instead, index investors buy low-cost index funds that track their chosen index.

Index providers like S&P Dow Jones don’t sell index funds. They create the index, and other entities, like Vanguard and Fidelity, create index funds to track those indexes.

How Do Low-Cost Index Funds Work?

Index fund managers mirror the investments held in their benchmark index with the goal of matching that index’s performance by buying a similar number of shares at the same ratio. For example, if the benchmark has twice as many holdings of Apple ( AAPL) to Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL), the manager will buy two shares of Apple for every one share of Alphabet in the fund.

Since the manager isn’t actively analyzing and selecting which investments to hold, index funds are considered passively managed funds.

This minimal legwork on the part of the manager is why expense ratios for index funds are so low. Investors can buy low-cost index funds for pennies on the dollar, or nothing at all.

How to Invest In Low-Cost Index Funds

“The good news and bad news for investors is there are literally thousands of index funds,” Crowell says. This can make it a challenge to find the best low-cost index fund for you.

Here’s how to choose a suitable low-cost index fund:

— Determine your desired exposure.

— Choose the right index to track.

— Evaluate total cost, including expense ratios and trading fees.

— Look for a low tracking error.

— Consider the fund manager’s experience as well as the index provider.

“The starting point for any investment is a comprehensive financial plan,” he says. Your plan will inform your desired asset allocation and the type of index fund you should use.

“The more risk averse or nervous the investor, the broader the stock market index they should use,” as broader indexes provide a “smoother ride,” he adds. For example, if you’re hesitant about investing, you might opt for a total stock market index as opposed to a small-cap index.

Once you know the type of low-cost index fund you want, you can begin shopping. An easy place to start is the expense ratio. A good expense ratio for a low-cost index fund is below 0.2%.

But the expense ratio is only one component to an investment’s cost. Also beware of trading fees (more common with exchange-traded funds) and mutual fund sales loads.

A sales load is a commission a mutual fund pays for brokers to offer the fund to their investors. The cost of this sales load is deducted from your investment either when you buy (a front-end sales load) or sell (a back-end sales load).

Then there’s the tracking error. This measures how closely the index fund tracks its underlying benchmark. The lower the tracking error, the closer the fund’s returns match its benchmark.

A consistently low tracking error is also a sign of a good index fund manager. Look for an index fund manager who is respected in the industry and has the resources to manage the index correctly, says Patrick O’Connor, head of global ETFs at Franklin Templeton in San Mateo, California.

Lastly, pay extra attention to self-indexed funds. These are index funds for which the fund provider has created its own index to serve as the benchmark. For example, instead of tracking the S&P 500, the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund ( FNILX) tracks the Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index.

This can be a cost-saving strategy for fund managers because it lets them avoid having to pay a replication fee to third-party index providers for the right to replicate an index. But it also opens the door to less reliable indexing.

If your index fund is self-indexed, make sure you understand how the benchmark index is calculated. A low-cost index fund is only as good as the index it tracks.

The Lowest-Cost Index Funds on the Market

Here are the lowest-cost index funds from some of the largest index fund providers:

Index Fund Expense Ratio Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) 0% Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index (FNILX) 0% Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index (FZIPX) 0% Fidelity ZERO International Index (FZILX) 0% Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX) 0.02% Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX) 0.03% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) 0.03% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) 0.03% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) 0.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) 0.04% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 0.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 0.03% Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX) 0.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) 0.04%

Low-Cost Index Mutual Funds vs. ETFs

“Index funds are just delivery vehicles,” says O’Connor. They can come in two forms: mutual funds and ETFs.

Mutual funds were the first low-cost index funds and remain the lowest-cost index funds, but ETF index funds are increasingly popular for their transparency and liquidity.

Unlike mutual funds, which are priced once per day at market close, ETFs trade throughout the day like stocks. As such, investors can buy and sell their index funds at any time during the trading day. They also have a good idea of the price they’ll pay or receive.

The disadvantage to ETF index funds is that they can be trading above or below their net asset value, Crowell says. Index fund investors “can be assured of getting the true cost when buying an index mutual fund” because they’re always priced at NAV, whereas you could be paying a premium or discount with an index ETF.

Things to Consider if Buying an Index Fund

Kara Murphy, chartered financial analyst and chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, says the diversification investors get by buying index funds “is one of the huge benefits of passive portfolios.”

The popularity of low-cost index funds means there’s more available to investors than just large-cap index funds such as the SDPR S&P 500 Trust ( SPY), but there are also index funds in more niche markets and in fixed-income markets, too, Murphy says.

But the further away investors get from the efficiency of investing in large-cap equities, you need to think about two issues, she says. One is how well the fund can track the index because, in less actively traded markets, some of the underlying constituents don’t trade every day.

The second is whether an active manager can outperform the index by taking advantage of mispricings, she says. Municipal bonds are an example of a market that doesn’t trade daily and one that might see the performance of the ETF and underlying market drift, she says.

Chris Battifarano, chief investment officer of FineMark National Bank & Trust, says since index investors can’t directly buy the index, they’ll always slightly underperform it because of fees and tracking errors. They’ll also never outperform the index, either.

He says investors should think about what’s going on in the market when they’re deciding between an index fund and an actively managed fund. If you’re just looking to follow an index, then these funds “can be fantastic solutions.”

But other times, when a section of the market is in turmoil, an index fund that has broad exposure might drag down performance. He used the mixed performance in the high-yield bond market during the March’s downturn. Parts of the market were good buys, but, as he says, others weren’t. “There are a lot of sectors you wouldn’t want to own, like energy or retail or hospitality,” he adds, since companies in those sectors were affected by economic changes. “At that time, you might not want to own the index.”

Index funds can be a great investing tool, but like any vehicle, investors need to know what they own.

“Understand what you own, and make sure that’s what you’re looking to accomplish,” Battifarano says.

Update 04/30/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.