Greater Washington’s largest hotel to remain closed into May

Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor will stay shuttered through at least the end of May, owner Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) said Friday.

Ryman CEO Colin Reed said after consulting with hotel operator Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), “we do not anticipate resuming operations at the five hotels that comprise the Gaylord Hotels convention network prior to May 31.” It suspended operations March 24 at National Harbor and its other properties.

The hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many hotels temporarily shuttering and facing limited occupancy at those that remain open. Ryman told investors March 26 that as of March 22, it had lost 128,181 group room nights as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. That went along with approximately $58.7 million in lost revenue from those rooms and associated food and beverage and other related revenue.

