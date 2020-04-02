Greater Washington Community Foundation names permanent CEO

The Greater Washington Community Foundation has named Tonia Wellons its new president and CEO. Wellons has been serving as the…

The Greater Washington Community Foundation has named Tonia Wellons its new president and CEO. Wellons has been serving as the interim CEO since October.

Wellons took over the leadership of the region’s largest foundation on an interim basis after the former president and CEO, Bruce McNamer, left to join an organization in Chicago. She previously served as the group’s vice president of community investment.

In addition to maintaining GWCF’s programs and fundraising efforts since October, Wellons has spearheaded the group’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, launching the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and helping to raise $4.3 million for the fund to provide aid to “disproportionately impacted communities,” according to a release.

During her prior tenure with the organization, she helped launch the Partnership to End Homelessness and focused the group’s community investment activities under the “Building Thriving Communities” umbrella to target disrupting…