Georgia Drivers Can Get a License Without Road Test During COVID-19

Georgia residents can now get a driver’s license without taking a road test according to an executive order recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp that will go into effect on May 1.

Under the executive order, which will last as long as Georgia is under a state of emergency, new drivers can obtain their license as long as they have fulfilled all driving requirements beside the road test.

“What the executive order does, it allows the teen driver to go to that next phase without having to take that road test because of social distancing problems, obviously, in trying to provide the test,” Spencer Moore, commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Driver Services, told Atlanta-based television station WSB-TV.

According to WSB-TV, the order will help mitigate the backup of 30,000 people who want to take the road test. Still, some new drivers — and their parents — might feel more comfortable if they take the test before getting their license.

“As a driver, I want to know for myself that I’m ready to be on the road, too,” Tanner Wiggins, 15, told the television station.

Kemp’s executive order, signed on April 23, includes a number of other measures Georgia must follow as the state begins to re-open its economy.

For example, the order specifies that restaurants can resume in-person dining, but tables are limited to six people and no more than 10 patrons are allowed per 500 feet in the facility. Customers also must be seating at least 6 feet apart, and restaurant employees must wear face coverings and show no signs of illness before starting a shift.

Kemp, a Republican, has defended his controversial decision to loosen Georgia’s social distancing measures by highlighting the need to stimulate the state’s economy and businesses that have been forced to shut their doors during COVID-19.

But health officials and government leaders, including Georgia’s mayors, around the country strongly oppose Kemp’s move, arguing that it will result in an uptick in deaths. Some business owners say they aren’t sure they’ll reopen given the safety risks and the costs of running a business with an inevitably lower demand.

