Genius Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, delicious, quick and easy meal-time option, rotisserie chicken is the answer. This store-bought, cooked…

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, delicious, quick and easy meal-time option, rotisserie chicken is the answer. This store-bought, cooked chicken is versatile and can be prepared in a multitude of ways you probably never thought possible. If you’ve never picked up a rotisserie chicken or are looking for more creative ways to eat it — besides dipping it into your favorite sauce — I’ve got you covered.

[IMAGE]

Why Rotisserie Chicken?

There are many advantages to picking up a rotisserie chicken or two — whether it’s on your way home from work or to stock up for the week ahead.

— It’s budget friendly: Rotisserie chickens are sold at reasonable prices, ranging from about $3.99 to $9.99 per bird. With many folks trying to trim their food budget, it’s easy to see the appeal of an inexpensive, ready-to-eat bird.

— It saves time: When using a rotisserie chicken, you don’t have to separate the raw foods from the ready-to-eat foods or handle raw chicken and worry about salmonella being spread throughout the kitchen. You don’t have to remember to defrost the chicken or worry about how long it will take the meal to cook up. By using a rotisserie chicken, you can save a minimum of 15 minutes and up to several hours, depending on the recipe.

— It’s a recipe shortcut: Using a rotisserie chicken in recipes helps circumvent more complicated steps in recipes. For example, when making chicken lasagna, you would need to prepare your raw meat mixture and then make sure that it’s cooked through before assembling the rest of the dish. Skipping that step and using a rotisserie chicken helps not only save time, but also simplifies the recipe so it’s easier to make.

— It’s versatile: Rotisserie chicken is delicious on its own, but it can also be used in a wide variety of dishes. In my new cookbook “The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook: Over 100 Tasty Recipes Using A Store-Bought Bird” (Robert Rose Books), you’ll find everything from breakfast recipes, like chicken and vegetable breakfast frittata, and appetizers such as chicken stuffed baked potato skins to chicken avocado toast snacks and mains such as white bean and chicken chili.

— It’s healthy: The trade-off for so many convenience foods is that if it’s easy and affordable, it may not be good for you. Rotisserie chicken, however, provides a variety of nutrients to keep your body healthy including protein, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B-6, pantothenic acid, phosphorus, zinc and selenium.

[IMAGE]

[SEE: Heart-Healthy and Easy Fish Recipes.]

A Deeper Dive into Nutrition

There are several nutritional concerns I often get asked when it comes to rotisserie chicken. The first is about whether to eat the skin or to take it off. All rotisserie chicken is sold with the skin on, which is what keeps them moist, but at home you can remove the skin if you choose.

3 ounces (85 g) of rotisserie chicken with the skin and seasoning provides:

— 219 calories.

— 19.5 grams of protein.

— 16 grams of fat.

— 4.2 grams of saturated fat.

— 7 grams of monounsaturated fat.

In contrast, 3 ounces of rotisserie chicken without the skin and seasoning provides:

— 172 calories.

— 21 grams of protein.

— 10 grams of fat.

— 2.4 grams of saturated fat.

— 4 grams of monounsaturated fat.

Just by removing the skin, you can decrease the calories by about 20% and decrease the saturated fat by over 40%.

Sodium is another concern with rotisserie chicken. The sodium content of a rotisserie chicken is on the higher end. For 3 ounces of chicken, it’s on average 500 to 550 mg — depending on how it’s flavored, it can be more or less. If sodium is a concern, then opt for the non-flavored birds. You can always make your own sauce or condiment to accompany the bird. That way you’re in better control of the ingredients.

And what about dark versus white meat? Rotisserie chickens are smaller birds, so you really can’t separate the dark meat (thighs and drumsticks) from the white meat (breast and wings). It’s also more budget-friendly to eat the entire bird.

On average, 3 ounces of skinless, boneless chicken breast provides:

— 92 calories.

— 19.5 grams of protein.

— 1 gram of fat, with almost no saturated fat.

While 3 ounces of skinless dark meat provides:

— 105 calories.

— 17 grams of protein.

— 4 grams of fat

— 1 gram of saturated fat.

In other words, dark meat doesn’t contain significantly more calories or saturated fat compared to white meat. It you’re looking to avoid saturated fat, it’s really the skin, not dark meat, you want to skip.

[SEE: 9 Healthy Recipe Swaps That Taste as Good or Better Than the Original.]

How Many Chickens Should You Buy?

If you’re buying a rotisserie chicken to serve as a main entree, most birds have 4 cups of meat, which makes four servings for a main dish. If you’re serving one or two people, one bird is plenty. For a family of four, one bird will provide one serving of meat for each person. However, if you want to have leftovers or perhaps have growing teenagers in your home, buying two birds is a good idea.

Recipes to Try

To showcase just how easy it is to use a rotisserie chicken, here are two simple recipes from my book “The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook.”

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

— Nonstick cooking spray.

— 11/2 cups (375 mL) shredded rotisserie chicken.

— 3/4 cup (175 mL) homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce.

— 10-oz (300 g) ready-made pizza crust or whole wheat pizza crust.

— 1 cup (250 mL) canned or jarred tomato sauce.

— 2 cups (500 mL) shredded mozzarella cheese or part-skim mozzarella cheese.

— 1 cup (250 mL) finely chopped fresh pineapple or canned pineapple tidbits packed in 100% juice.

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (180°C). Coat a pizza pan or baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, add the rotisserie chicken and barbecue sauce. Toss to combine.

3. Place the pizza crust on the pan and evenly spread the tomato sauce over the crust. Sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Top evenly with the rotisserie chicken mixture and pineapple.

4. Bake the preheated oven until the crust is crisp and browned around the edges, 10 minutes. Let the pizza cool for 10 minutes before cutting into eight even slices.

[SEE: Family Meals Together Create Important Lifelong Habits.]

Chicken, Kale and White Bean Salad

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes.

Cook time: 3 minutes.

— 1?4 cup (60 mL) chopped raw walnuts.

— 4 cups (1 L) baby kale.

— 11/2 cups (375 mL) chopped rotisserie chicken.

— 14- to 19-oz (398 to 540 mL) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed.

— 1/2 cup (125 mL) lemon-herb vinaigrette (recipe below).

Lemon-herb vinaigrette. Makes 3/4 cup:

— 1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon zest.

— Juice of three lemons.

— 2 cloves garlic, minced.

— 2 tsp (10 mL) light brown sugar.

— 1 tsp (5 mL) dried parsley.

— 1?4 tsp (1 mL) salt.

— 1?8 tsp (0.5 mL) freshly ground black pepper.

— 1?2 cup (125 mL) extra-virgin olive oil.

1. Heat the walnuts in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Cook until the walnuts are lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

2. For the lemon-herb vinaigrette: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, brown sugar, parsley, salt and pepper. While whisking continuously, slowly drizzle in the oil until combined.

3. In a large bowl, add the kale, chicken, beans and walnuts. Drizzle with the lemon herb vinaigrette and toss to evenly coat.

Recipes copyright Toby Amidor, “The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook,” Robert Rose, 2020.

More from U.S. News

DASH Diet Breakfast Ideas

Mediterranean Diet Snacks

Indian Dishes for Vegetarians

Genius Rotisserie Chicken Recipes originally appeared on usnews.com