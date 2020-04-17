Former Arlington County Board member Erik Gutshall dies

Erik Gutshall, who until recently served as vice chair of the Arlington County Board, died Thursday after a battle with…

Erik Gutshall, who until recently served as vice chair of the Arlington County Board, died Thursday after a battle with brain cancer, the Washington Post reported.

Gutshall resigned from the board April 6, citing his recent treatment for brain cancer. He was diagnosed earlier in 2020, according to the Post report.

Gutshall previously served as chair of Arlington’s planning commission and served on the transportation commission. He was elected to the Arlington County Board in 2017. He owned Clarendon Home Services, a home improvement and maintenance company.

He served as vice-chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ air quality committee and and was on the board of the Virginia Association of Counties. He attended James Madison University, where he received a bachelor’s in political science, and George Washington University, where he earned a master’s in environmental resource policy.

He is survived by his wife, Renee, according to the Post, and three…