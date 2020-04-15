Foods That Can Harm Your Immunity

Poor eating habits can be harmful to your immune system. Eating a healthy diet plays a critical role in supporting…

Poor eating habits can be harmful to your immune system.

Eating a healthy diet plays a critical role in supporting our immune system, which protects us from a wide array of disease-causing pathogens, including the deadly coronavirus. While no foods are “good” or “bad” for your immune system, healthy eating habits are crucial to maintaining strong immunity, says Hannah Braye, a certified nutrition specialist and senior technical advisor for Bio-Kult Probiotics. She’s based in Doral, Florida.

“Our immune system is on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” Braye says. It includes our skin, enzymes in our tears and the numerous immune cells circulating in our bloodstream. The immune system also includes the trillions of immune-modulating bacteria residing within our guts, Braye says.

“We are constantly exposed to all kinds of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other potentially disease-causing microorganisms on a daily basis,” Braye says. “However, as long as our immune system is functioning well, we are largely able to resist infection. Nutrition plays a critical role in determining immune health.”

Here are nine foods and beverages that can compromise your immunity:

Alcoholic beverages

Alcohol compromises the immune system by reducing the cells that fight infection, says Shelly Wegman, a registered dietitian with UNC REX Nutrition Services in Raleigh, North Carolina. Consuming alcoholic beverages increases your susceptibility to pneumonia, sepsis and poor wound healing. It also triggers inflammation that can damage the lungs, which the coronavirus attacks.

For optimal health, you shouldn’t drink alcohol.

If you do drink alcoholic beverages, whether you’re a man or a woman, you should limit yourself to these amounts on a daily basis:

— Beer, no more than 12 ounces.

— Wine, 5 ounces.

— Liquor or spirits, 1.5 ounces.

“Replacing alcohol with fruit- and herb-infused water such as watermelon and mint, an herbal tea like ginger tea or a low-sugar kombucha would benefit your immune system,” Wegman says. “Some herbs are high in anti-inflammatory phytochemicals, and kombucha and green tea are fermented foods that promote good gut health.”

Caffeine before bedtime

Consuming caffeine isn’t necessarily bad for your immune system, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago. “However, if it hinders your sleep, that’s when it becomes a problem for your immunity,” Michalczyk says. “This is because adequate sleep is crucial for proper immune function. Enough sleep ensures that your hormones are functioning properly and that there is less inflammation in the body, bettering your immune function.”

Coffee isn’t the only thing you shouldn’t consume before bed.

You should also refrain from consuming these caffeine-laden items before bedtime:

— Caffeinated tea.

— Chocolate.

— Certain protein bars.

Canned or dried fruit

While seemingly healthy, dried or canned fruits often contain added sugar and therefore imbalance your microbiome, says Dr. Raphael Kellman, founder of the Kellman Wellness Center in New York City. Everyone has a microbiome, which is a collection of more than 100 trillion microbes that live in and on our body. The majority of these microbes are in our large intestine.

Canned and dried fruits feed glucose and fructose to the unhealthy bacteria in your microbiome, and also promote a craving for sweets by feeding yeast and other sugar-loving microbes, Kellman says. Giving in to those cravings by consuming foods with added sugar can affect your immune system.

Dairy products

While consuming dairy products can be beneficial for some people, for others it can lead to inflammation, a leaky gut, food intolerance and reactions that can negatively affect the immune system, Kellman says.

Many people benefit from cutting down on their dairy intake or abstaining entirely.

Dairy products include:

— Cow’s milk.

— Ice cream.

— Cheese.

— Yogurt.

Fast food

Burgers, burritos and fries from fast-food joints are tasty — but provide high amounts of calories, fat and sodium. These food items are low in nutrients like vitamins and minerals, Michalczyk says.

On the other hand, foods rich in antioxidants, like fresh fruits and vegetables, contain plenty of nutrients like vitamin C to help support your immune system. High fast-food consumption means you’re less likely to be eating balanced meals with fruits and vegetables as much as you should.

Food additives, preservatives and colorings

These products are highly processed and associated with inflammation, and they can lead to imbalance in your bacterial communities, Kellman says. That in turn can affect your immune system.

Processed foods

Some processed foods claim to be “natural,” but contain significant amounts of sugar, refined carbs and additives and preservatives that are associated with inflammation. Higher levels of inflammation can weaken your immune system, Michalczyk says.

Processed foods include:

— Bacon.

— Lunch meats.

— Canned soups, vegetables and pasta with meat.

— Frozen dinners.

Refined foods

Eating refined foods can compromise your immune system and cause an imbalance in the gut microbiome and critical collagen bacterial that keeps our bodies healthy, Kellman says.

Refined foods include:

— White flour.

— White pasta.

— White bread.

— Sugar.

Instead of refined foods, reach for whole-grain varieties of bread and pasta. Stay away or greatly limit your intake of foods or beverages that contain added sugar.

Refined vegetable oils

Refined vegetable oils are highly processed and can lead to inflammation and imbalances in bacterial communities, which can affect your immune system.

These vegetable oils include varieties like:

— Canola.

— Corn.

— Cottonseed.

— Soy.

— Sunflower.

Olive oils and coconut oils are healthier and are better choices, Kellman says.

To recap, here are 9 foods that can compromise your immunity:

— Alcoholic beverages.

— Caffeine before bedtime.

— Canned or dried fruit.

— Dairy products.

— Fast food.

— Food additives, preservatives and colorings.

— Processed foods.

— Refined foods.

— Refined vegetable oils.

More from U.S. News

What Weakens the Immune System?

Myths About Your Immune System

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

Foods That Can Harm Your Immunity originally appeared on usnews.com