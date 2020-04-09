Food Shopping During Coronavirus

“It’s best to shop the perimeter of the store.” We’ve been hearing that statement for years. And it makes sense,…

“It’s best to shop the perimeter of the store.” We’ve been hearing that statement for years. And it makes sense, to a certain degree, because the outer walls of the store hold the nutrient rich jewels of the produce department, along with other refrigerated faves like meats, poultry and fish, dairy items, plant-based milks and eggs.

But our shopping habits have changed. Instead of picking perimeter perishables, we now need to make the most of the middle. So for now, we fill our carts with frozen, canned and packaged foods that will stay in our freezers and pantries to last us during the COVID-19 crisis that’s keeping us homebound.

With the need to find foods that will last, so that we don’t have to go out and shop as often, it’s the canned, boxed, bagged, frozen packaged and processed foods that we seek the most. But please don’t confuse these foods with highly processed foods that are void of value.

Although I love to go food shopping, even I don’t want to spend too much time in the supermarket and out of the safety of my home, so here are a few tips to help you fill your cart fast with foods that will last:

Do a Quick Label Scan

Frozen veggies: Look for those that contain just the vegetable without the excess sodium, sugars, unhealthy fats and sauces.

Nut butters: These should just contain the nuts they are made with, but if you like a little salt or sugar added, nut butters are still an excellent source of protein and healthy fat.

Frozen fruit: Pick ones that just contain the fruit within. Fruit is naturally sweet and shouldn’t need any additional sugar. Since sugar is the master of disguise, it can wear more than 20 different aliases on food labels. Names like corn syrup, rice syrup, organic cane juice and molasses are all sugars, as well as other words ending in “-ose” (like dextrose).

Canned foods: Most are generally packed in a sodium solution to help preserve them. Rinse them well to help ditch some salt. If you need to watch your salt intake more carefully, choose unsalted or low sodium versions. In general, try to limit your intake of sodium to less than 2,300 mg daily, the amount suggested by USDA Dietary Guidelines.

Choose Foods That Multitask

These foods offer carbs, protein, healthy fat, fiber and an array of vitamins and minerals and essential nutrients. And they can be prepared in a wide variety of ways. Here are a few foods that offer a multitude of benefits all at once:

— Canned beans.

— Nuts.

— Plant-forward pastas, like chickpea and lentil pasta.

Non-perishable foods like whole grains come in handy when you’re looking for a nutrient-rich carb along with the fiber most of us don’t get enough of. Try:

— Brown rice.

— Buckwheat.

— Barley.

— Sorghum.

— Whole-grain pasta.

— Farro.

— Freekeh.

Cold cereal is another category of food that can supply a variety of vitamins and minerals along with whole grains and fiber. Try to choose a cereal that has whole grains as a first ingredient and top with your favorite dairy or nondairy milk for added value.

Look for Shelf-Stable Versions of Refrigerated Foods

Milks: Both dairy and plant-based milks come in refrigerated and shelf-stable versions. If unopened, the almond milk found in the middle aisles, for example, has a shelf life of one year and 10 days after opening, at which time it needs to be refrigerated. This beverage with benefits is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin E and a good source of vitamin A. Any of these milks can be used in sauces, stews, muffins, quick breads and smoothies.

Other examples of middle aisle food replacements:

— Canned tuna or salmon or frozen fish instead of fresh fish.

— Instead of oranges, try canned mandarin oranges or other canned fruit in its own juices — and not sugary syrups.

— Try dried plums and apricots instead of fresh, or try some raisins that are naturally sweet without added sugar.

— Applesauce is great to use in baking or to swirl in your yogurt, but just be sure to go for the unsweetened or natural types.

— Frozen berries, like strawberries, can seamlessly be woven into a smoothie or added to baked goods or oatmeal.

So if you’re looking to throw together a quick meal in minutes, try a base of chickpea or lentil pasta topped with a protein — tofu, poultry, canned tuna or beans — frozen veggies, dried fruit (like cranberries) and your favorite seasonings and spices. Though socializing has turned into social distancing, this is a perfect opportunity for people to eat together (in person or virtually) to cook up and share a meal, and much more.

