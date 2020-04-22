First Trial of Accused Syrian State-Sponsored Torture Opens in Germany

BEIRUT — As most of the world is fixated on the coronavirus pandemic, a German court is preparing to launch…

BEIRUT — As most of the world is fixated on the coronavirus pandemic, a German court is preparing to launch the first international trial to prosecute Syrian officials for the widespread use of torture in detention center, which human rights lawyers and activists are hoping will set a precedent for future cases.

The trial of two former Syrian security officials arrested in Germany after defecting and seeking asylum there relies on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which holds that national courts can prosecute accused perpetrators of crimes against international law, regardless of where the crime was committed.

In the trial set to begin on Thursday in Germany’s Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Anwar Raslan, a former head of investigations at the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate’s Al-Khatib Branch in Damascus, also known as Branch 251, is accused of being complicit in the torture of at least 4,000 people, the murder of 58 people, and of sexual assaults committed in the detention center before he defected and fled Syria in 2012.

His co-defendant, Eyad al-Gharib, a lower-ranking official in the same unit, is accused of complicity in 30 cases of torture.

While most criminal cases in Germany are on hold amid coronavirus measures, the trial will go ahead as scheduled, albeit with a limited audience allowed in the courtroom and other measures to protect participants, said Patrick Kroker, a human rights lawyer with the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights and who represents a group of Syrian witnesses and joint plaintiffs in the case, in a call with journalists on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be a very novel situation for everybody, and the court has decided that this is one of the urgent cases that needs to go ahead, despite the fact that most other cases have been stopped at this time,” Kroker said.

Wolfgang Kaleck, general secretary of ECCHR, told reporters Monday that he hopes this trial will be only a first step.

The information gleaned through the investigation and trial process, Kaleck said, could be used in other prosecutions in Germany and other European countries and “at a later stage, at international tribunals or regional or local tribunals in Syria or in the region.”

“All of what is happening now will hopefully result in some broader efforts at a later moment,” he said.

Other European countries have already launched similar investigations, while Germany has also targeted a higher-profile Syrian official. In June 2018, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice issued an international arrest warrant for Jamil Hassan, who served as head of the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Service until July 2019. The warrant was largely symbolic, however, as Hassan — unlike the defendants in the upcoming trial — was still living in Syria.

In the upcoming trial of Raslan and Gharib, the defense is likely to build an argument on the fact that they both defected and left Syria early on in the conflict and that Gharib, in particular, had a relatively low-ranking role in the security apparatus.

Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian human rights lawyer living in Germany, and himself a former prisoner in Syria, said that Raslan “is not a small fish,” having played a substantial role in the notorious detention center.

“Anyway, it’s not about this guy or this guy — it’s about all the regime, all the system, all the structure,” al-Bunni said. He noted that investigations into similar allegations had been launched in several other European countries. “This information that will be exposed in this trial will be so important to use in other investigations in other countries.”

The principle of universal jurisdiction has, in the past, been applied successfully in some high-profile cases, as in the case of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who was arrested in Britain in 1998 at the request of Spanish authorities who planned to try him for alleged human rights violations. Although Pinochet was ultimately released on medical grounds, the case set an important precedent.

But other attempts to apply universal jurisdiction have fallen flat, such as cases filed in Europe against high-ranking former U.S. officials, including former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and former CIA Director George Tenet, in connection with alleged war crimes and torture carried out in the military prisons of Guantánamo and Abu Ghraib.

Kaleck said if the cases against Syrian officials succeed, it will set a precedent that could be used to tackle figures even in more powerful nations like the United States.

“It lies in the political interest of Germany and other Western nations to put members of the Assad regime on trial,” he said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “The interesting thing will be if they will put their own allies … on trial.”

