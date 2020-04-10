Federal utility board backs CEO under Trump’s fire for pay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The board of a federal utility is criticizing “ill-informed opinions” about how much their organization’s top executive…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The board of a federal utility is criticizing “ill-informed opinions” about how much their organization’s top executive gets paid after President Donald Trump blasted the salary level as “ridiculous.” According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tennessee Valley Authority board chairman Skip Thompson sent a memo to the utility’s more than 10,000 employees and contractors Thursday defending the board’s decision to pay CEO Jeff Lyash an $8.1 million compensation package. Trump appoints the TVA board. He suggested he could reduce the CEO’s salary in a coronavirus-related infrastructure bill. TVA does not receive federal taxpayer funding and serves 10 million ratepayers in seven southeastern states.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.