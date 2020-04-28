Does Stress Cause Stomach Ulcers?

We know that too much stress can be bad for health. Chronic, high levels of stress can lead to a…

We know that too much stress can be bad for health. Chronic, high levels of stress can lead to a weakening of the immune system, which can open the door to other diseases. Constant stress also increases blood pressure, fatigue and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. It’s even been linked to the development of heart disease.

Given how common stress is and that it can have such a negative effect on health overall, it’s no surprise that many people think that it can cause ulcers. But it’s a little more complicated than that.

What Are Ulcers?

” Peptic ulcers are defects or sores in the lining of the GI tract,” says Dr. Tara Menon, a gastroenterologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Ulcers can form in the stomach and small bowel, AKA the small intestine. “The symptoms of an ulcer may vary from person to person, and some individuals do not experience any symptoms at all,” Menon says. But among those who do have symptoms, common ones include:

— Pain in the upper portion of the abdomen.

— Bloating.

— Loss of appetite.

— Heartburn.

— Acid reflux.

— Nausea.

— Vomiting.

“Some people may experience more severe signs or symptoms of peptic ulcers, such as bleeding or severe and sudden onset of abdominal pain from a blockage or hole caused by the ulcer, Menon adds.

[READ: Stomach Ulcer Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid.]

What Causes Ulcers?

Dr. Robert Lerrigo, a gastroenterologist with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in California, says there are “many different causes of stomach ulcers.” The most common among these are:

— H. pylori infection. “Infection with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, can directly cause inflammation in the stomach and increase acid production,” Lerrigo says. Roughly 80% to 90% of stomach ulcers are caused by this bacterial infection.

— NSAIDs. Frequent or excessive use of nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen can cause stomach ulcers because these over-the-counter medications “can impair the mucus lining of the stomach, leaving it susceptible to damage from stomach acid,” Lerrigo says.

— Tumors and other diseases. Less common causes of ulcers include tumors that increase acid production in the stomach and stomach cancer, which can “erode into the stomach creating large ulcers,” Lerrigo says.

[READ: Gastric Ulcer vs. Peptic Ulcer: What’s the Difference?]

What About Stress?

You’ll notice that stress is not on the list of causes of stomach ulcers above. “Studies to date show that stress alone does not cause peptic ulcers,” Menon says. “However, we do know that if the body is under stress,” such as may occur when you’re severely ill, the body’s “ability to heal itself is impaired. As a result, one may be more prone to developing a peptic ulcer.”

Common stressors that may be associated with increased risk of developing or exacerbating stomach ulcers include smoking cigarettes or consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, Menon says. These habits “can impair the body’s ability to heal and ultimately cause peptic ulcers.” Being ill with another condition, such as an autoimmune disorder or some viral infections, can also set the stage for an ulcer to develop.

Even though stress is not a direct cause of ulcers, it’s still important to control it, as too much stress can have many negative impacts on overall health and well-being. Plus, Menon notes, “controlling stress may help to reduce some of the symptoms of ulcers, such as heartburn or reflux. Management of stress is good for our health overall.”

[See: 8 Unexpected Signs You’re Stressed.]

Managing Stress for Overall Health

Managing stress is an important element of modern life, and Menon recommends trying a variety of relaxation techniques and coping strategies to reduce stress.

— Try meditation and mindfulness. Normal life is stressful enough, but particularly now during the coronavirus pandemic, meditation, mindfulness and other stress-busting practices are becoming more important than ever. These practices don’t have to be complicated or take a long time. Even just five minutes a day of mindful focus on your breathing can help reduce your stress level and possibly even lower your blood pressure.

— Increase physical activity. “Routine exercise helps to release natural endorphins (hormones) that may reduce stress,” Menon says. You don’t have to do a ton — any modest increase can make a difference. “Always set reasonable goals for exercising.”

— Get enough sleep. “Make sleep a priority. Getting a full night of sleep can be a very effective stress reducer,” Menon says.

— Seek professional help. “It’s important to seek treatment from a professionally trained mental health provider when indicated,” Menon says. If you’re struggling with stress, reach out to your health care provider for advice and support.

— Eliminate unhealthy habits. Smoking and consuming excessive amounts of alcohol add stress to the body. Though many people rely on these habits as a coping mechanism, they often make things worse. Do your best to kick or at least reduce these habits.

— Improve your diet. As the saying goes, you are what you eat, and diet is a particularly important piece of the puzzle for those with peptic ulcers. Certain foods may trigger or exacerbate symptoms, so think about what you’re eating and how it might make you feel later. Menon recommends “avoiding foods that may trigger heartburn or reflux symptoms, such as tomato-based items, citrus-based items, spicy foods, fatty foods, caffeine or coffee. These items do not cause ulcers, but avoidance may alleviate some of the symptoms.”

— Drop some weight. Losing weight isn’t easy, but even a small reduction in body weight can lead to an improvement of stomach ulcer symptoms. “Weight loss reduces pressure on the abdominal area, which in return can reduce symptoms of heartburn or reflux,” Menon says.

More from U.S. News

Foods to Avoid During an Ulcerative Colitis Flare-Up

10 Health Pros and Cons of Aspirin

8 Unexpected Signs You’re Stressed

Does Stress Cause Stomach Ulcers? originally appeared on usnews.com