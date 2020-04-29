District reaches deal with GWU Hospital for St. Es, plans to help Howard University Hospital build new facility

The District has reached a definitive agreement with George Washington University Hospital to operate a new acute-care facility on the…

The District has reached a definitive agreement with George Washington University Hospital to operate a new acute-care facility on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Southeast D.C., more than a year after beginning to work toward a deal that seemed at times to be tenuous at best.

The city has also established a memorandum of understanding with Howard University Hospital that positions the city to assist in building a new facility on its Northwest D.C. campus, which HUH has been considering for years.

Both moves aim to address health disparities and inequity in the District, said City Administrator Rashad Young in an interview Wednesday night. “We have worked for a long time in both defining and developing strategies to deal with that issue and we see these two initiatives as critical in how we advance our efforts in this regard.”

At St. Elizabeths, D.C. plans to pay for the construction of both an inpatient facility and outpatient ambulatory building, to be run by GWUH — owned by…