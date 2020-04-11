Home » Latest News » Delaware recruiting health care,…

Delaware recruiting health care, child care workers

The Associated Press

April 11, 2020, 5:46 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware has launched a new effort to recruit workers with health care or child care experience amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. John Carney’s office said in a news release Saturday that the state has launched an online application portal to recruit workers with those credentials to fill critical jobs. Applications will be reviewed by the Delaware Division of Public Health and shared with institutions in need across Delaware. The governor’s request came as Delaware’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by just over 150 to a new total of at least 479 with one more fatality. That brought the death toll to 33 in the state.

