Delaware judge rejects appeal in fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Philadelphia man serving 25 years in prison for a home invasion that left two people dead. The judge ruled last week that Rhamir Waples knowingly and voluntarily pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree murder, home invasion and a gun charge. Waples initially was convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2014 killings of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins in Millsboro. Prosecutors agreed to vacate Waples’ jury conviction in favor of a guilty plea to lesser charges after his attorney raised questions about the testimony of two trial witnesses.

