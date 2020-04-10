Delaware announces crowd control measures for public parks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that the amount of visitors…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that the amount of visitors allowed into parks and wildlife areas at one time will be limited to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Department Secretary Shawn Garvin said Thursday that parks remain open, but Natural Resources police will block additional cars from entering the spaces at times when administrators observe crowding. Officials cited spring weather that recently drew crowds to the spaces, making it difficult to maintain social distancing in accordance with state and federal guidelines. The department said it may also close certain areas if social distancing can’t be maintained.

