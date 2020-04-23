D.C. hospital receives half-dozen shipping container medical rooms for Covid-19 patients

You’ve heard of shipping container apartments, shipping container hydroponic greenhouses and shipping container libraries. Now, amid a pandemic, we’re getting…

You’ve heard of shipping container apartments, shipping container hydroponic greenhouses and shipping container libraries. Now, amid a pandemic, we’re getting shipping container medical rooms.

And D.C. is among the first U.S. jurisdictions to get a batch.

Patriot Spaces, a division of Dunkirk, Maryland-based Patriot, on Wednesday delivered six PODS storage containers, each of which were converted to medical stations under a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District, to Southeast D.C.’s United Medical Center, according to a release.

The conversion work took place at a warehouse in Upper Marlboro “by a team of a dozen tradesmen in less than five days,” per the Patriot release. The company describes this effort as a “pilot development program for other potential locations in the United States to help address the growing demand for — but limited supply of — hospital facilities for people diagnosed with the coronavirus.”

The units will retail…