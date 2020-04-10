Nearly 100 members of the U.S. House signed a letter Thursday urging that D.C. receive the full funding allocated to…

Nearly 100 members of the U.S. House signed a letter Thursday urging that D.C. receive the full funding allocated to states in the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the decision to group the District with U.S. territories instead of states in the Senate-led Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was a “scandalous departure from practice that dramatically increases health risks” for those who live and work in the District, including members of Congress, their staffs and families.

“There is no principled reason to abandon the customary practice of grouping the District with the states when it comes to the state aid grants in the CARES Act, and there are urgently compelling public health reasons to correct this affront to the local community,” says the letter, which was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

