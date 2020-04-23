D.C.-area restaurants who actually received PPP loans are finding them a catch-22

Though many in the restaurant industry were turned down for loans through the Small Business Association’s coronavirus-inspired Paycheck Protection Program,…

Though many in the restaurant industry were turned down for loans through the Small Business Association’s coronavirus-inspired Paycheck Protection Program, some in Greater Washington who were approved it will do little to help in the long term in its current iteration.

Diane Gross of Logan Circle’s Cork Wine Bar was recently approved for a PPP loan meant to cover payroll costs for the next two months. (She declined to provide the loan amount.) However, because PPP only allows loan forgiveness if 75% of the funds go toward employee salaries, Gross says she’s still left in a tough spot given that rent and bills from vendors are stacking up.

Additionally, while Gross can now pay her 29 employees for eight weeks, not all of them can work at the restaurant since it’s only operating at 20% capacity with seven employees.

“My March bills are due in April and I pay them with April revenue,” Gross said in an interview. “I’m looking at $100,000 in bills that I can’t pay because my April revenue…