COVID-19 Crisis: More Than 25% Have Suffered Setbacks in Income

An April 2020 survey from U.S. News & World Report showed that more than half of respondents had financial concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t surprising since the survey results also showed that more than 25% have experienced either a job loss, a furlough, reduced hours or a salary cut during the crisis.

When asked how they plan to use their coronavirus stimulus checks, a third of respondents say they’ll use it to pay for essentials, such as groceries and rent. About 16% plan to use it to build an emergency fund, and 12% plan to use the funds to pay down debt.

Other key findings:

— More than 15% are worried about losing retirement funds.

— About 18% are concerned about a decrease in income or business revenue.

— More than 15% are worried about meeting household expenses.

— Most respondents have not applied for government assistance, but 7.2% applied for unemployment assistance and 3.5% asked for help from the Small Business Administration.

Unfortunately, this pandemic is no longer just about trying to stay healthy. With the recent economic shutdown, Americans are hurting financially. You may have mastered the art of social distancing, but now the fallout is reaching your wallet.

This recovery — once it begins, of course — is likely to unfold in pieces. By that, I mean different industries will bounce back on their own timetables as states start easing restrictions. Expect the same uneven patterns for financial recovery within each household. Some Americans will bounce back quickly, but others will need a lot more time.

If you’re in the camp that’s barely hanging on financially, there are some options to help you get through this.

How Should You Manage Credit Card Debt?

Only 31% of respondents say they had no credit card debt. Of the majority who are trying to deal with credit card debt, the most common strategy was to make minimum payments right now. If you can still afford that, it’s the best strategy for the moment.

Other strategies survey respondents plan to try include asking creditors for a hardship plan, applying for a debt consolidation loan, getting a home equity loan or asking for government assistance.

If you still have great credit, you can move your debt to a balance transfer credit card that offers a 0% introductory annual percentage rate. But if you have debt on a high-interest credit card and your credit isn’t stellar, you might be able to move that debt to a personal loan and at least get a lower interest rate.

Should You Get a Personal Loan?

Even before the coronavirus entered our lives, personal loans were the fastest-growing debt category in the U.S., according to Experian.

In the U.S. News survey, respondents were asked what the most important factors were in choosing a loan company. Almost 30% cited the APR, the terms and the fees as the key factors. Be sure you compare rates so you get the lowest rate possible for your loan.

Less than 5% of survey respondents say they relied on reviews. Certainly, the rates and fees are important, but take time to read the reviews as well. If you see a pattern of similar complaints, it could be a sign to avoid doing business with that company.

What If You Can’t Pay Your Bills?

If this describes your situation — or if you’re expecting this dilemma in the near future — there are steps you can take to minimize the damage to your finances and your credit score.

In the survey, only a little more than 4% planned to ask their credit card issuers about hardship plans. But if you’re about to drown in monthly bills and you can’t make your minimum credit card payments, pay your mortgage or your student loans, you need to call your lenders before you miss a payment.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law in March 2020. It offers credit protection for those who are in your situation and who have had good payment histories up to this point.

During this crisis, if your account is still in good standing, your lender will not report negative information to the credit bureaus. But you must have an agreement in place with your lender. You don’t get a pass unless there’s an agreement in place.

If you work out a hardship plan where you get to skip a month’s payment, for instance, your lender will not report that as late to the bureaus. Your account remains in good standing as long as you hold up your end of the agreement.

This law is designed to help you survive the coronavirus crisis while keeping your credit score intact. When this is over and you start working on paying down debt, having a good credit score will help you qualify for low-cost options, such as a balance transfer credit card or getting approved for a low rate on a debt consolidation loan.

