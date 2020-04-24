COVID-19 and Empathy for Cancer Patients

It was midway through the third week of working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic that it really hit…

It was midway through the third week of working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic that it really hit me: I missed my life. I even missed things that used to seem mundane, like chit-chatting with my co-workers or tuning out my office mate so I could focus on reports. It was too quiet, too isolated, too separate from everything I was used to.

More than feeling sorry for myself, I felt a wave of realization that this is what all of the patients I work with have been talking about but have struggled to explain to me. So many of those with cancer feel this deep, unsettling loneliness, and I’m finally beginning to understand.

It’s not that I wasn’t listening or didn’t want to help. As a patient navigator at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC — James), it is my job to learn about each patient’s concerns and get them the help and resources they need. I’ve talked to countless patients who are feeling this eerie loneliness. It’s often the first thing they want to talk about, even above the resources we help provide, such as food, housing assistance and transportation to medical appointments. But being isolated myself somehow shifted my perspective to better understand it, to realize that no matter how hard it is for me to get through my day, missing all of the interactions and little things that I never knew were important until they weren’t there, it is exponentially harder for those dealing with cancer.

Cancer patients have dealt with isolation since long before the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, cancer becomes an individual battle that even those closest to them may not be able to understand. Now that the rest of us are having to isolate, I see communities band together. FaceTime check-ins and Zoom dinners have become part of our “new normal.” People are finding thoughtful ways to take care of their friends, their neighbors and even strangers, whether it’s a care package, a kind word or a “thank you” to a health care worker or grocery clerk. So why is it that when someone in our lives is dealing with an illness, we find it so difficult to know how to help?

There are new challenges we all face during this time that are completely foreign concepts, like “How am I going to access the things I need?” The fears that creep into our heads about whether it’s too risky to make a trip to the grocery store are the kinds those with cancer worry about every day. For most of us, these are uncharted waters. But when this pandemic is over and we all find ways to return to our lives, those with serious illnesses will continue to have these challenges in their lives, and they should not have to sail on alone.

Many patients I work with say that more people in their lives start dropping off the radar the further out they get from their initial diagnosis. It’s not that they’re doing this on purpose, and many of them probably aren’t even aware that their support is so vital to their loved one’s well-being. This is especially true for the patients I work with, most of whom have breast cancer. These are women who are used to taking care of themselves and their families. Asking for help is not something they’re comfortable with, and they may feel like suffering in silence is better than burdening those they care about. This is why it is so important to keep the communication going and to not wait for someone with cancer to reach out to you first.

You don’t have to be an expert, and you don’t have to have a plan. Just being there is enough. These simple gestures mean more to those battling cancer than you can imagine:

Check in. A 5-minute conversation or a text message can show someone you’re thinking about them and that you care. It also opens the door for them to ask for help if they need it. In the midst of the daily grind, it’s easy to let time pass without communication, so set an alarm on your phone to remind yourself to check in and see how things are going.

Talk about something else. There are so many reminders of patients’ disease in their daily life that sometimes just calling to chat about planning your kid’s birthday party or the latest episode of a TV show you both love can be exactly the break they need. It gives them a chance to be themselves when it seems their whole world is revolving around cancer.

Don’t try to solve their problems. Listening is so much more important than trying to offer advice or find solutions. It can be extremely therapeutic for patients to cry, scream or vent to someone they trust when they’re feeling overwhelmed.

Brighten their day. As we all keep our distance amid COVID-19, think about all the simple things that now put a much-needed smile on your face: getting some fresh air while walking around the neighborhood or receiving a card in the mail, for example. Small gestures and interactions mean a lot on hard days, so remember how much they meant to you during these trying times, and make an effort to provide these uplifting moments to others when they need them.

As this public health crisis continues, we hear the words ” social distancing” a lot. But while we’re physically apart, I’ve seen more gestures of social togetherness than I’ve ever experienced. Stories of hope flood in about making a remote birthday celebration special or holding up signs of encouragement from outside a hospital window. We are truly in this together, and I hope that this sentiment is carried forward into our everyday lives when this crisis subsides, and that we don’t forget about those who still need our unwavering support.

It made me feel a little better writing these feelings down while alone in my house that’s far too quiet. I hope that my new perspective helps others think about those whose personal crisis continues when this is all over and the emotions someone goes through when they’re called back for additional testing after a biopsy, receive a devastating diagnosis or feel uncertain about what the future holds for them. Is there quiet where there once was laughter? Is there stillness where there once was the hustle and bustle of daily life? Is there terror where there once was fearlessness?

As for me, I wholeheartedly believe that this difficult time will help me become more in-tune with those I have the privilege to serve at the OSUCCC — James and better put myself in their shoes. If we all gain some awareness and empathy to help our friends, family, co-workers and neighbors who deal with these hardships every day, it would be an incredible blessing out of what often feels like a dark time.

