Coronavirus Robs Canadians of Their Beloved Hockey

TORONTO — When the NHL suspended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Canucks’ in-house announcer, Al Murdoch, started calling imaginary Canucks goals for fun. From his home or a studio, Murdoch produces videos of the calls and then posts online.

Murdoch’s videos generated so much interest online that he started doing personalized calls for fans, including one that featured a man with multiple sclerosis and his brother teaming up to score a decisive goal.

“I just put (the offer) out there and the response has been just massive,” Murdoch told Sportsnet, a Canadian broadcaster. In the past three weeks, he has been flooded with requests for personalized, fabricated goal calls, which he posts on Twitter once to three times a day.

In Canada, where hockey is a national obsession, the suspension of the NHL season sent fans into a tailspin. But now, a week before the playoffs would have started, fans are surviving without the season either by getting micro-doses of the sport or because they have successfully weaned themselves from the sport.

Diehard Fans Devour Media to Follow the Sport

After suspending the season on March 12, the NHL’s head office increased its offering of video, editorial and digital content on its web site, app and social media accounts. It allowed fans to view 2019-20 regular season games free of charge, and encouraged them to follow the 2020 NHL Gaming World Championship. The league started sending fans a “daily dose of inspiration” in the form of recorded comments from players and coaches on the ice and in the dressing room.

Fans have also been watching regular season games from before the suspension on television, as well as classic games from the past. Toronto Maple Leafs fans recently watched a pivotal game from the 1993 playoffs and were disappointed to learn the outcome hadn’t changed: The team fell just short in its bid to make the finals for the first time since 1967.

The Hockey News ran a series of articles called “Simulating the Season,” in which pundits guessed what the rest of the 2019-20 season would have looked like had it not been suspended. The final installment declared the Nashville Predators the Stanley Cup champions and named the team’s goalie, Pekke Rinne of Finland, the post-season MVP. “Rinne’s performance was superhuman,” they wrote, “even for a simulation.”

These offerings are a lifeline for diehard fans like Lisa Parsonage, a veterinary technician student in Winnipeg. “Usually, the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is check the Jets schedule and statistics. Hockey is my whole life and I didn’t realize that until it was taken away,” says Parsonage, who is also a goalie in a local league. “It’s actually depressing. It’s like I’m living in a nightmare,” she says, adding that she gets her hockey fix by watching classic games from the past and reading any article on the sport.

“Really hardcore fans, who see the franchise as being indelibly connected to who they are, will find ways to continue to demonstrate their fandom,” says William Foster, an associate professor at the University of Alberta, who specializes in strategic management, sport management and sports fan behavior. “You can see that by all the activity on social media and blog posts.”

Nation Puts Sports in Perspective

Foster says the suspension of the NHL is making many other fans put their love of the sport into perspective. “Many of them now see sports as extraneous to their lives.”

Parsonage’s uncle, Howard Gilmore, is also a Jets fan and says that while he misses watching his team play he has found ways to fill the void. That includes spending time with his 8-year-old grandson, Lucas, who owns a treasure trove of Jets paraphernalia and who goes to bed each night wearing Jets pajamas and holding a stuffed toy that resembles Jets star Patrik Laine.

“As adults, we realize what our priorities truly are,” Gilmore says. “I’ve watched parts of old games being broadcast on Sportsnet but, really, there are more important things going on.”

Those views are shared by Solange Lemire. She lives in Montreal, where fans support their home team with religious fervor, and watches all the Canadiens’ games. When “Les Habitants” — as the team is called — are in the playoffs, she organizes her social calendar around the games. On a game night, she refuses to go anywhere that doesn’t have a television tuned into the action.

“I was really upset when the NHL suspended the season. It would have been a miracle for the Habs to make the playoffs this season, but I was hoping to see if that miracle would happen. Now that I’m not watching hockey three times a week I’m a little bored.”

Still, Lemire says she has found other ways to spend her free time, such as cleaning her family home, going for walks and watching TV. “I’m keeping myself very busy,” she says. “The situation on the planet is serious. This health crisis is a matter of life and death. It’s bigger than hockey.”

Kevin McGran, a Maple Leafs beat writer for The Toronto Star, hears from many fans who, like Lemire, have adapted to the absence of NHL competition. “Of course they miss it, but they get it. They understand why the season had to be suspended.”

The suspension has upended McGran’s life. Last year at this time, he was preparing to cover the Leafs in the postseason. He was also scanning players statistics and speaking to scouts as he prepared to cast his vote for NHL awards.

Now, McGran is covering the COVID-19 outbreak as it relates to travel and transportation, with special emphasis on Canadians returning from abroad. It’s been a big change, he says. “Covering hockey comes to you easily. You have an idea of what you’re going to write about when you start the day. Your schedule is predictable. It’s pretty simple. This is not.”

The suspension of the NHL season has affected his life in more ways than one. “Covering the Leafs is my social life as well — going out with other beat writers after the games and being on the road with them. Now I don’t see them at all.”

But he says he’s coping just fine. “I’m in touch with more people now than I’ve ever been. I have about 10 text message conversations going at the same time on any given night, and I’ve had quite a few Zoom conversations with colleagues and friends.”

McGran lives downtown, less than a mile from the homes of all three major pro sports franchises in Toronto. “It’s usually very busy down here. But now, with all these leagues suspending their seasons, I can get out of my condo parking garage without problem,” he says with a laugh, “and I don’t mind the quiet.”

