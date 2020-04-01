Coronavirus Pandemic Tests Countries’ Abilities to Create Effective Online Education

JERUSALEM — Three Israeli television providers agreed this week to air the national education system’s school lessons, also available online,…

JERUSALEM — Three Israeli television providers agreed this week to air the national education system’s school lessons, also available online, in a bid to reach more students who may lack computers, tablets and smartphones. It was the country’s latest step in the mainly experimental embrace of distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to many households lacking enough screens and reliable internet connections, parents also say they are overwhelmed, often juggling working from home and making sure children keep up on school assignments sent via email and various messaging platforms.

“If corona doesn’t kill us, distance learning will,” Shiri Kenigsberg Levi, an Israeli mother of four, exclaimed in an online rant about her frustrations with online learning. Her comments have been translated into more than 20 languages and shared widely around the world.

With everyone from preschoolers to doctoral candidates suddenly forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the global sector of online learning and educational technology is facing the biggest opportunity — and biggest test — of its existence, experts say. Around the world, results have been mixed.

“We are seeing an explosion of education shifting online, but it all happened so fast, and so many institutions were not prepared that much of what we are seeing isn’t effective online learning,” says Jennifer Mathes, interim CEO at the Online Learning Consortium, a nonprofit organization dedicated to virtual learning in higher education. “People were caught off guard at the college and elementary levels.”

In late March, UNESCO created the Global Education Coalition, a growing network of companies, nonprofit organizations and media corporations collaborating to facilitate and develop distance-learning solutions for the more than 1.5 billion students (87% of all of them worldwide) whose schools are closed.

“Partnership is the only way forward,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the global education technology sector, which includes online learning, was growing about 15.4% a year, with big name companies such as Google and Microsoft investing heavily in the industry, according to Kenneth Research. The United States is the largest market, with rapid growth also in India, China and South Korea, according to a report by ICEF Monitor, a market research firm focusing on international education. Factors such as convenience, geography and the need to work while studying are driving most of the growth in online learning, especially in the higher education sector, the report noted.

“But the global education sector has been one of the last to embrace digital technologies,” said Rob Hutter, founder and managing partner at Learn Capital, which invests in online and other educational technology companies, adding that only about 3% of all spending on education worldwide goes toward digital initiatives.

The growth of online teaching and learning have been held back by concerns about cost; lack of reliable access to digital devices and high-speed internet connections, especially among poorer families or countries; and widespread attitudes that online learning was inferior to traditional learning methods, Mathes says.

“But now this pandemic has forced everyone to experiment with digital learning,” says Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. The online learning platform offers 3,900 online courses plus professional certificate and degree programs, and it has developed virtual platforms for institutions around the world. Coursera is also one of many in the sector — from content-providers to those companies offering technical support and consulting — that have waived or reduced fees due to the pandemic.

“I feel kind of bad saying this, but oddly this pandemic is definitely a tailwind for us,” says Chip Paucek, co-founder and CEO at education technology company 2U, whose stock price has climbed in recent weeks. He says that Australia and the U.S. were best prepared for the massive shift to online learning because both countries have a large amount of online degree and enrichment programs. But how effective the teaching and courses are really depends on the school.

“Having online systems doesn’t mean you have high quality courses,” Paucek says.

The adjustment has been challenging even for Harvard Business School, which runs a regular online program, but also had to quickly move all of its in-person courses virtually. After a last-minute training class, faculty are now trying their best to manage 90-participant class discussions on Zoom to continue the school’s famous case study method of learning.

“It hasn’t been easy,” says Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online, who helped the business school migrate classes online. “And after this is over, I don’t think it will ever all go online. There is something unique and special about being in residence.” Mullane also points out that maybe the situation will force employers to take online degrees more seriously. “This could push us a little further into making online more mainstream because everyone graduating this year is doing so, at least in part, online.”

At the elementary level, however, the move to online education has been more difficult everywhere around the world.

“It has raised the level of inequality, between the kids with devices and the internet and those without,” says Alex Urrea, managing partner at Eduscape, which offers consulting and training for online and blended learning for educators in the U.S., China and Europe. “I can’t tell you one place in the world where this is not an issue.”

A lot of the growth in online education for younger children, including in China and South Korea, has been in the enrichment sector, not in required education, Urrea says.

If anything, the pandemic shows how online education is still in its infancy, experts say.

“The pandemic is quickly showing the side effects of institutions and policymakers treating online education as a crisis-management tool,” says Vivian Vasquez, professor at American University’s School of Education, who has studied online learning. “Things may have unfolded differently if online education had been previously treated as a vital part of teaching and learning.”

