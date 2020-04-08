Coronavirus Cases Rise in Refugee Camps Globally

As the number of coronavirus cases in refugee camps starts to rise around the world, experts are sounding the alarm…

As the number of coronavirus cases in refugee camps starts to rise around the world, experts are sounding the alarm over the vulnerabilities of displaced people during the pandemic.

A report released this week by Amnesty International finds that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s detention facilities “have failed to adequately provide soap and sanitizer or introduce social distancing.” The report also found that ICE has continued to receive and detain families amid the pandemic, with some cases of families being detained who were already symptomatic of illness.

Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases are turning up in refugee camps. In Greece, authorities announced on April 2 that a migrant camp had been quarantined after 23 asylum seekers tested positive for the coronavirus — the first such facility in the country to be hit since the outbreak, according to Reuters. Bangladesh imposed a lockdown on March 24 after the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported in the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Reuters reported. The camps at Cox’s Bazar house more than 1 million Rohingya.

A combination of population density, a lack of information and access to basic human services make refugees particularly vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus, according to Refugees International.

A report released on March 30 by the advocacy group details the conditions that the world’s approximately 70 million refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people and other forced migrants are facing as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases exponentially.

“In this time of global pandemic, we must not lose sight of the world’s most vulnerable populations,” Hardin Lang, Refugees International’s vice president for programs and policy, said in a written statement. “Governments are rightly focused on protecting their own populations. But the global response to COVID-19 must be inclusive if it is to be effective.”

The spread of the coronavirus could have disastrous implications for other locations around the world. David Smolansky, a coordinator for the Working Group on the Crisis of Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees at the Organization of American States, noted concerns for the 5 million people who have fled Venezuela, which he described as the “largest migration in Latin American history” during an online panel in March hosted by the Council of the Americas.

Smolansky said that 75% of the migrants are in six neighboring countries, and the “vast majority of borders are closed in the region” due to the spread of the coronavirus. These people are thus “one of the most vulnerable populations in the region,” he added.

Chris Boian, a senior communications officer with the U.N. Refugee Agency, the UNHCR, says that there have been “relatively low numbers of suspected or confirmed cases among refugees” overall.

“National governments are leading the response to coronavirus around the world and our organization, working really closely with our other U.N. agencies and our local partners around the world, are there to support those governments in leading those responses to this public health challenge,” he adds.

Boian notes, however, that a “vast majority” of refugees — more than 85%, he says — live in low- or middle-income countries “where health systems may not be as strong as they are in other parts of the world.”

“That’s something to keep in mind, too,” Boian says. “It’s important that they be fully included and integrated in all of these responses to make sure that the response is comprehensive.”

Boian also says that “the majority of the world’s refugees don’t live in camps,” but in urban environments.

“They’re an integral part of the communities that they live in, which illustrates why it is so important to make sure that they have access to health facilities and services and information,” he adds.

“Governments have an obligation to take care of the health of their populations. That’s understandable, we support them in doing that.”

