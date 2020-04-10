Coronavirus cases growing in Delaware prison system

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More coronavirus cases are being reported among Delaware’s prison population and correctional department staff. The Department…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More coronavirus cases are being reported among Delaware’s prison population and correctional department staff. The Department of Correction reported Friday that two more inmates at the state’s maximum-security prison have contracted COVID-19. That brings the deparment’s caseload to four inmates, 10 correctional officers and two probation officers. Gov. John Carney on Friday extended a state-of-emergency declaration that he issued March 12 and which was set to expire under Delaware law after 30 days. Delaware officials have reported more than 1,320 cases of coronavirus and 32 virus-related deaths as of Friday.

