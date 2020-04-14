Coronavirus and Gastrointestinal Disorders

During the coronavirus pandemic, gastrointestinal problems might not seem like a priority, but they matter. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, appetite loss,…

During the coronavirus pandemic, gastrointestinal problems might not seem like a priority, but they matter. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, appetite loss, nausea and vomiting are but one of many COVID-19 symptoms a person may experience. Although these GI complaints may be less urgent than respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath, it’s important to recognize that they too could be related to the coronavirus infection.

In addition, if you have an inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, you’re probably wondering about the specific implications of COVID-19 for you.

About half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have digestive symptoms, according to new research on 206 patients with mild disease, released online March 30 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. In addition, 53% of the study patients with COVID-19 had a positive coronavirus stool test, raising questions about different ways the virus could be transmitted, other than by respiratory droplets, to other people.

Below, medical experts discuss the latest findings on COVID-19 and GI symptoms, address potential issues related to IBD and suggest what to do if you develop gastric problems. They also explain why practicing good toilet hygiene is important in general, now more than ever.

Digestive Connection

It’s unsurprising that respiratory complaints have been the primary focus for clinicians and researchers during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Brennan Spiegel, director of health services research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“That’s what brings people to the hospital — they can’t breathe or they have chest tightness,” says Spiegel, who is also the co-editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology and a professor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “But what we’ve been learning, in the meantime, is that many of those patients who come to the hospital — in fact over half — have a digestive complaint at the same time as their respiratory complaints. And in many cases, they started with GI symptoms first, before they ever developed a cough or shortness of breath.”

Diarrhea with COVID-19 lasts between one and 14 days, or for about five days on average, according to the new study co-written by researchers from Wuhan, China, with Spiegel. Episodes of diarrhea occur about four times a day, according to the study, which included a subgroup of patients with less severe cases of COVID-19 who experienced digestive symptoms.

Gastric symptoms from COVID-19 are likely underreported in the U.S. “There’s a potentially large group of people who never really seek care,” Spiegel says. “They’re out in the community with diarrhea and possible fever in three-quarters of the cases, and haven’t even been diagnosed with COVID or can’t get tested for COVID because they don’t have a cough or shortness of breath.” Without respiratory symptoms, he says, people don’t meet testing criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Digestive symptoms are quite common in general, Spiegel points out, and can still stem from any number of non-COVID-19 causes. “Also, stress — which I think we’re all feeling now — can affect the body in a lot of different ways.” Stress can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, headaches, rapid heart rate and jitteriness, he says. Symptoms related to other medical conditions or simply stress can be confusing for patients who might wonder if they’re infected, he notes.

Fever is a telltale symptom. “The one thing that stress does not cause is a fever,” Spiegel says. “If you’ve got those symptoms plus fever at this moment in human history — maybe not three months from now or two years from now — you could be concerned about COVID-19 and should essentially act as if you have it.” That includes taking precautions (listed below) not to infect others.

Let your doctor know if you’re experiencing GI symptoms or fever. He or she can offer treatment advice and help you determine the next steps to take, like whether you should go to the hospital for evaluation.

Avoiding dehydration is always important. “The good news, if there is good news about this, is that the diarrhea from COVID-19 is generally not a dehydrating type of diarrhea,” Spiegel says. People tend not to lose large amounts of fluid in these cases, he says. However, he adds, people should still stay well-hydrated and monitor themselves for signs of dehydration. Those include reduced urination, dizziness and rapid heartbeat.

It’s possible that COVID-19 could have longer-term GI effects like irritable bowel syndrome, a common intestinal disorder, Spiegel says. His group is now conducting research that will eventually involve 150,000 Americans to see whether those who have COVID-19 are more likely to develop IBS later.

Coronavirus in Stool

In general, viruses (and other germs like bacteria) enter the body through various openings including the mouth or nose or possibly even the eyes, or through breaks in the skin. Once inside the body, viruses can infect different types of host cells. For instance, the flu virus can attack cells lining the respiratory or digestive tract.

Viruses pass from one person to another in several ways, including when a person coughs or sneezes and sends infected respiratory droplets airborne. In some cases, viruses in the gastrointestinal tract may be spread by fecal-oral transmission, or from an infected person’s feces to another person’s mouth, like when the uninfected person doesn’t wash their hands and touches their mouth. It’s been suggested that fecal-oral transmission may be a secondary route for COVID-19 transmission.

In the new study of GI involvement, slightly more than half of COVID-19 patients had positive stool tests for the virus. Of those with diarrhea, either with or without respiratory symptoms, 73% had a positive stool test. In contrast, among patients with respiratory symptoms only, 14% had a positive stool tests for the virus.

“There’s an important distinction here,” Spiegel says. “If you have respiratory symptoms, and maybe you cough up some sputum and swallow, and the virus passes all the way through your GI tract and comes out the other end, it’s probably going to be dead.” However, he adds, “If you have the virus invading your intestinal system — which it can do — and causing colitis, or inflammation of the colon, for example, that’s a different situation.”

When the virus is found in the stool of people with COVID-19 who have gastric symptoms, Spiegel says, there is a potentially higher chance that they could “shed,” or release, live virus through their feces. “We urgently need to know if it could pass through stool,” he says. “And there’s reason to believe it might.”

In the study, even after their respiratory samples become negative for COVID-19, among those patients who experienced diarrhea, nearly one-quarter still had positive stool tests for the virus. Fecal shedding of COVID-19 continued for up to five weeks after the respiratory symptoms had resolved.

Toilet Hygiene

It’s not clear whether coronavirus found in some COVID-19 patients’ feces is inactive or potentially infectious. Either way, you can take steps to reduce possible virus spread through that route.

“When you flush the toilet, it releases a plume of viral aerosols,” Spiegel says. The concern is: Could these potentially infectious particles float around in the bathroom for a period of time? If there’s any possibility that you might have COVID-19, you can take these steps for better bathroom hygiene:

— Put the toilet lid down before you flush.

— Clean the toilet handle and seat with a household disinfectant after each use or as frequently as possible.

— If sharing a restroom with someone who might be sick, each person should use a different toilet paper roll.

— If you’ve reached for toilet paper, put down the toilet lid or flushed the toilet, don’t touch your face until after you’ve washed your hands.

In general, it makes sense to follow these toilet hygiene tips whenever possible — and now more than ever.

IBD and COVID-19

If you have IBD, what does the coronavirus pandemic mean for you? “At this time, we do not think patients with GI conditions are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the underlying GI condition,” says Dr. Ryan Ungaro, a gastroenterologist and researcher with a focus on IBD, and an assistant professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

However, if you’re taking medications to treat conditions like IBD that suppress the immune system, it’s unclear whether that might affect your vulnerability to COVID-19. It is possible that patients taking specific medications, such as immune-modulating drugs or steroids, could be more susceptible to getting infected, Ungaro says, although the answer isn’t known at this time. That possibility brings up the question of whether you should keep taking these medications while the pandemic continues.

“Currently, most expert consensus statements have said that GI patients on immunosuppression, such as those with inflammatory bowel disease or autoimmune hepatitis, should continue their medications to prevent a flare of their disease,” Ungaro says. “Uncontrolled inflammation, in itself, may increase the risk of infections,” he explains. “And we don’t want patients to have a flare that requires going to the hospital, where the risk of getting COVID is higher.”

Steroid drugs are the exception, which should be weaned or stopped if at all possible, Ungaro says. However, each case is different, he adds, and patients should discuss any medication concerns with their doctor before making any changes.

“We do recommend that patients on immunosuppression consider themselves as an at-risk group since it is possible that COVID-19 could be more severe in patients on medications that lower the immune system,” Ungaro says.

On April 10, new guidelines for patients with IBD who develop COVID-19 were published online in the journal Gastroenterology. Doctors should advise these patients to temporarily stop taking certain types of anti-IBD medications, and reduce prescribed doses of the steroid prednisone or transition to another drug, according to the guidelines. If you have irritable bowel disease, check with your doctor about what these guidelines mean for you.

Precautions for People With Gastric Disorders

If you have a GI condition, at a minimum, you should take the same general precautions against COVID-19 that world and national health authorities advise for everyone, Ungaro says. Current recommendations from the CDC and the World Health Organization include the following:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

— Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands.

— Stay home as much as possible.

— Avoid close contact with sick people.

— Cover your face with a cloth face covering if you must go out in public.

— Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others outside your home (and anyone inside your home who is sick).

— Always cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, counters, phones and toilets.

In addition, Ungaro says, patients with GI conditions who are taking immunosuppressive medications should err on the side of caution and follow guidelines for at-risk populations:

— Be extremely strict with physical/social distancing and work remotely if at all possible.

— Have another household member who is not in an at-risk group do necessary shopping for essentials.

In an effort to better understand the impact of COVID-19 impact on people with inflammatory bowel disease, Ungaro and his colleagues have started an international research initiative called SECURE-IBD. The new web-based registry (SECURE stands for Surveillance Epidemiology of Coronavirus Under Research Exclusion) provides physicians with a centralized location to report outcomes and clinical data for this patient group. Similar registries now exist for celiac disease, liver disease and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Pandemic Impact

As with every medical condition, people with gastric conditions are experiencing changes in health care access, availability and delivery as a result of current distancing restrictions. Elective procedures are being put on hold, including for patients with IBD.

“What’s changing right now is placement of feeding tubes, which is an invasive procedure,” Spiegel says. “Fewer of those are being done right now, mainly because of restrictions on endoscopy, which is an aerosol-generating procedure. With nutritional needs for patients with COVID, we have to think about: How can we provide nutritional support when we’re not as easily able to put in feeding tubes?” Alternatives include total parental nutrition, or specialized fluid that is given intravenously.

Telehealth is becoming the new normal for many health care practices. Virtual visits have been very effective for gastroenterology, Spiegel says. “That actually has improved access, and I think we’ll have longstanding changes in medicine — long after this pandemic is gone.”

