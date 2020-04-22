Commentary: Why America Needs an Immune Registry

In the absence of a vaccine or antiviral drug, the most promising treatment for the novel coronavirus is the use…

In the absence of a vaccine or antiviral drug, the most promising treatment for the novel coronavirus is the use of plasma from people who have been exposed to the virus, who have recovered, and whose plasma has been determined to contain antibodies that are both sufficient to confer immunity and treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

An “immune registry” would be a valuable resource to assist those suffering from the COVID-19 and permit those who have been determined to be immune to go back to work. We strongly urge Congress to pass and send to, Donald President Trump legislation establishing such a registry.

Under our suggested legislation, the immune registry would collect and maintain data sufficient to identify and locate people who may benefit from treatment with convalescent plasma, and it would contain information about individuals who might be able to donate plasma beneficial to those people. The following categories would be included in the proposed registry:

— Persons infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus;

— Persons who, although not infected by the virus, have recently been exposed to it;

— And persons who were previously infected by the virus, but who have recovered, and whose plasma therefore has been determined to contain antibodies to the virus.

The proposed registry would manage the distribution of convalescent plasma to hospitals, health care providers and blood banks to assure rapid access to patients in need.

There are several uncoordinated efforts to establish a registry, including the convalescent Plasma Program recently launched by the American Red Cross at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; a program launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; plasma-testing protocols at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mayo Clinic; and information on plasma donors collected by the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association.

We believe that the coronavirus pandemic requires a federal response to coordinate the various disparate efforts that have been launched. Not only is the pandemic a problem that affects all 50 states, but convalescent plasma is an article in commerce that is regulated under the Commerce Clause of the Constitution (Article 1, Section 8). Moreover, there is ample precedent for federal legislation establishing a health-related registry. The National Organ Transplant Act of 1984, for example, established federal registries for solid organ transplants and bone marrow transplants. Reliance on the private sector to place unvetted plasma therapies on the market has led to inaccurate and misleading test results, which are worse than no test results at all.

Nothing could put America back to work faster than a screening process through utilizing rapid serum immunoassay antibody testing and/or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Widespread testing is what enables us to discern disease incidence and prevalence, and to determine who has recovered from infection and is now immune. The faster we can clear individuals from active disease state, the faster we can mitigate the socioeconomic downturn and social disruption. In order to do so, we need the ability to clearly identify the following categories of patients:

— Exposed and not infected (at risk)

— Infected but asymptomatic (infectious to others)

— Infected and symptomatic (sick and infectious)

— Infected and recovered (developed immunity)

It would permit health care professionals, first responders and others who drive our economy to go back to work without fear of either contracting the COVID-19 or spreading it.

Plasma therapy could offer most Americans a chance to save another life. An immune registry providing the gift of life to those in need of a life-saving treatment could make us all blood brothers.

What better legacy could we derive from these troubled times?

More from U.S. News

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Commentary: Why America Needs an Immune Registry originally appeared on usnews.com