Commentary: How to Assess Trustworthy Leaders During a Pandemic

“Hindsight is 20/20” may be an early front-runner for the slogan that will define the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve seen the re-emergence of Bill Gates’ rational, resolute warnings about our collective unpreparedness for such an event. Even George W. Bush has been retrospectively deemed as insightful in the COVID-19 era, with his 2005 address on the need to be prepared for pandemics ringing true in audiences’ ears.

The fact that Gates and Bush are being praised for their wisdom shows there has been a collective, cohesive breakdown of sensibility before and during the outbreak. That may sound like an insult to the Microsoft co-founder’s public health experience and an attack on the 43rd president’s overall intellect, but it’s not.

Rather, it’s an evaluation of how, with so many voices shouting at us from afar, informed and ignorant alike, we’ve become isolated and unable to determine whose opinion to trust and to whom we give intellectual authority. Do we take the sage advice of the calm Dr. Anthony Fauci if our local mayor or state governor objects? If we were supportive or unsupportive of President Donald Trump’s policies and actions from a week, month or year ago, should we refute his COVID-19 plans and proclamations, even if some do seem justified?

We cannot deliver a prior warning to our past leaders and former selves about how to prepare for the current state of affairs. What we are still able to do is determine who we trust and if they are giving us enough justification to change our behavior.

Whom Do We Trust?

During this pandemic, two types of trust have been guiding how we motivate, impact, listen to, and influence one another: affect-based trust and competence-based trust.

Affect-based trust is tied to emotion. As a teen, you trusted your parents when they told you it’s not a good idea to go out drinking with a gang of questionable misfits, not because they were experts in adolescent behavior or city drinking statutes, but simply because of your shared familial bond.

Competence-based trust is exactly how it sounds. It’s our ability to trust someone based on their knowledge and skill set. We have no emotional attachment to the plumber who comes to fix the leaky kitchen faucet, nor do we have the ability on our own to determine why the faucet is sprouting water at a 90-degree angle. We do know that plumbers possess the necessary training and education.

For this pandemic, there isn’t necessarily a most appropriate or “best” type of trust. Rather, it’s an active decision to incorporate both in our decision-making. We love our parents, but we should be skeptical if they say social distancing “is no big deal” or if they argue it’s necessary to wear a full hazmat suit at all hours. We may hold an affinity or a distaste for our mayor or governor, but before we let emotion guide us, we need to consider if their statements and actions are rooted in a rigid and thorough competency before deeming them good or bad.

Is There Reason to Change Our Behavior?

In a hypothetical scenario, one of your relatives tells you that their friend contracted COVID-19 after visiting a local supermarket, despite no reports of outbreaks in that area. Your relative hasn’t actually seen the friend in question recently, but they claim they heard their pal had a runny nose, a light cough and a small fever.

In another scenario, you read a Facebook post from your trusted neighborhood physician. The doctor isn’t an expert in immunology, but they recommend those who are in quarantine at home together to stay at least 10 feet away from each other at all times before providing a link to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates the same.

You don’t have enough justification to change your behavior from the relative’s anecdote alone. Even if their friend has COVID-19, it’s difficult to determine where they actually contracted it or if the social distancing and sanitary measures employed by the supermarket have been effective in preventing the virus’ spread.

We can, however, find justification to change our behavior based on the doctor’s Facebook post. While not an immunology expert, they gave sound reasoning for their argument by citing data from a reliable source, information that you are able to view. Employing the new 10-feet distancing measures still won’t guarantee that you never become infected, but the change in behavior is still justified based on the data and reasoning provided.

Making Sense Moving Forward

Fauci has been designated as the top immunology expert in the United States. We haven’t met him, but his calm and rational cadence builds public trust. And his arguments and actions are supported by data and prior experience, never failing to tell us if we’re over- or underreacting. He’s firmly earned our affect-based and competence-based trust.

But that is no justification to view Fauci as the lone voice of reason during the pandemic. It is also no reason to dismiss the viewpoints of relatives we love with no background in science, nor blindly accept those of health experts, regardless of their past expertise in immunology. It’s a matter of actively seeing beyond our immediate observations and perceptions of people to determine what, if any, justification exists behind their claims.

There are individuals whose choices to wear masks and gloves are guided by the fear of not wanting to accidentally kill someone based on reports they have heard from the media. There are others who have yet to personally witness someone get sick or die from COVID-19 and until that happens, they will continue to hold group barbecues and birthday parties as if they were somehow excluded or safeguarded from this new reality.

Unlike a terrorist attack or a natural disaster, the pandemic is not some sort of enemy or event whose danger can be depicted in an emotionally evocative visual form, where some sort of terrifying or sorrowful image leads to immediate change by a wide populace. For those same reasons, it’s a difficult event for people in power to wield or propagandize to their own benefit.

But there are people who already held our trust prior to the event, those who have earned it, and those who will lose it. We can turn to them for initial guidance, but there needs to be justification behind the message to prompt our action.

