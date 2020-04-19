Comfort Foods and Stress Eating

You’ve probably seen the memes floating around the internet about how we’re all eating during our first experience of quarantine.…

You’ve probably seen the memes floating around the internet about how we’re all eating during our first experience of quarantine. Some show a “before” and “after,” with the woman in the “after” photo noticeably heavier than in the “before” photo. #quarantinefifteen is a popular hashtag. There are also the pictures that people have taken of the items that they’ve stockpiled. No, I don’t mean just milk and TP, but also Doritos, chocolate and wine.

Given the stress and uncertainty inherent in living through a global pandemic and the novelty of social distancing and staying home 24-7 for most of us, it makes sense that many of us may turn to food for comfort. I’ve had more than one friend remark that her pants feel a bit snug already, and I recently talked with a friend who lamented eating ice cream for lunch three times last week.

It’s important to remember that this is an unprecedented experience that requires some degree of coping. Food — and even a glass or two of wine — can be a reasonable part of coping. There’s no reason to feel ashamed or concerned if you find yourself eating more than usual and gaining weight. This experience will ultimately pass, and our lives and habits will shift again, most likely to be more similar to what they were before quarantine moved in like a serious buzz kill.

However, as a health psychology professor, I can’t help but use this opportunity as a teachable moment. There’s some fascinating research that examines food as a source of comfort. The most interesting thing about this research may be that foods are far less comforting than we tend to believe they are. Let me explain.

Comfort Food as Stress Relief

First, there’s research to suggest that eating in response to stress may actually help to alleviate stress. Not everyone eats more when they experience stress; some people actually eat less. However, in times of stress, most people crave highly palatable foods, like chips, cookies and mom’s famous spaghetti with meatballs.

Research suggests that these eating patterns may reduce hormonal stress responses — in other words, our physiological response to stress may be tamped down. Stress-induced eating behaviors may also reduce anxiety and depression, both of which are associated with experiences of chronic stress. It’s important to note, however, that a lot of this research has investigated rats’ stress experiences and behaviors. And they may not be an optimal proxy for humans’ experiences during a global pandemic.

Traci Mann, a professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a series of clever studies with people. The researchers examined the extent to which comfort foods actually improved mood. Perhaps, the most impressive element of their studies is that they actually provided study participants with one of the three foods they had indicated were their top, personal comfort foods. After inducing a negative mood among the participants by having them watch movie clips designed to increase their sadness, anger and anxiety, the researchers offered participants their comfort food.

Of course, they had to assess their mood before and after they were supposedly comforted by ice cream, pizza or whatever they had indicated they typically ate to feel better. All of the participants completed the study on two separate occasions: once when they were able to eat their comfort food and once when they were able to eat another food they liked, but they wouldn’t call a comfort food. The comfort food improved participants’ moods — but only by a little bit and not more than the other food they liked.

Replication of the original study then compared the power of comfort food to granola bars — a food deemed to be fairly neutral in most people’s assessment — revealed that both comfort foods and granola bars had a similar, slightly positive effect on people’s mood. In other words, granola bars can be just as comforting as ice cream.

In another study, comfort food was compared to no food at all, and participants’ moods seemed to improve even when they didn’t eat anything — most likely just due to the passage of time. In another recent study, drawing comfort foods improved people’s moods. Not eating — drawing them.

The Take Home

What’s the take-home message from this research? Food may help to alleviate stress. However, comfort foods like ice cream and pizza are unlikely to help you feel any better than will eating something else, like fruit — or even not eating, but going on a run or doing something else that may distract you. Comfort foods also tend to have the unfortunate downside of producing guilt, which, typically, is not a very comforting emotion.

Given that we’re all likely to be in quarantine for weeks to come, it may be wise to avoid over-indulging in our favorite comfort foods, especially given that their mood-enhancing effects are limited. When we do enjoy comfort foods, it seems important to savor them. It may be especially challenging to slow ourselves down and eat mindfully during this stressful time, but it’s likely to make treats taste that much sweeter.

Utilizing other forms of stress-reduction, such as meditation and physical activity, may also be beneficial. Instead of walking to the pantry or fridge every time the anxiety of the current moment hits you, consider walking around the block — at a safe distance from others.

