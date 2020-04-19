Cheap and Fun Family Activities

There are countless reasons to spend time having fun with your family. But it can be difficult to find affordable…

There are countless reasons to spend time having fun with your family. But it can be difficult to find affordable family activities that engage all your family members. Use these ideas to liven up family time without spending a fortune.

Read on for a list of fun family activities than you can complete in or around your own home.

Host a “Drive-In” Movie Night

In your living room, set up a mock drive-in theater for your kids. You can go all out by decorating cardboard boxes to look like cars or just set out cushions. Deliver snacks and drinks to each “car” and screen a movie on your TV or use a projector if you have one.

Play Hide-and-Seek

This kids game can be fun for the whole family if you get creative. Let everyone get involved — older kids and grown-ups — challenge each other to find the most creative spaces. Alternatively, hide an object or several and create a scavenger hunt for your kids to solve.

Picnic in the Backyard

Enjoy a picnic with your loved ones in your yard. Throw some burgers on the grill or pack a basket of snacks. Leave the phones inside and enjoy some nature.

Listen to a Podcast or Radio Program Together

Your younger children may be shocked to learn of a time before you could watch movies and TV shows on a device in your pocket. Get nostalgic with a little radio drama. Find a podcast or vintage radio program, gather your family around and listen together.

Research Your Family’s Ancestry

With mail-in DNA kits and online databases, it’s never been easier to find your ancestors. While some of those options can get expensive, there is a lot you can find for free online. Work together to learn about your family’s history.

Camp in the Backyard

Depending on where you live, camping in the backyard can be a fun way to get your kids out of the house. Pitch a tent, grab sleeping bags and flashlights and sleep under the stars. If the weather won’t allow, try camping indoors. Make s’mores in the microwave for the full effect.

Host a Cook-Off

Introduce a little friendly competition with a classic cook-off. Give everyone some time in the kitchen, then enjoy your family’s creations and vote on a winner. Stick to desserts or plan a week where every person is challenged to make dinner.

Build an Obstacle Course

With a little bit of imagination, you can turn your home into a fun obstacle course for your kids, Use couch cushions, hula-hoops, painter’s tape or any other objects you can think of. Your kids will love competing for the fastest time. Try this activity indoors or outdoors.

Learn a TikTok Dance

Tons of families are coming together on social media platform TikTok to recreate different viral dances. Download the app, brainstorm original twists with your family, then film your own. You might think your teens would cringe at the idea of dancing with their parents on camera, but the younger generation seems to enjoy making their relatives go viral.

Read a Book Together

Cut down on screen time and learn something new as you read through a new book together. If you have older children, try reading individually, then discussing at a family book club meeting. For younger kids, gather everyone around and take turns listening to one person read out loud.

Create a Family Olympics

Come up with seven to 10 different events and host your own family’s Olympics. Use your family’s interests to choose the activities, such as a long-distance baseball throw or a typing marathon if your family prefers lower impact hobbies. For added fun, let each family member design his or her own flag to represent.

Clean Up

If you’ve exhausted all the recreational activities, get productive. Split up tasks around the house and make your home cleanup a family party. Blast some music, dance a little and enjoy the time you have with those you love.

