Canadian Border Closure Cuts Off Economic Lifeblood in Madawaska, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine–The towns of Madawaska, Maine, and Edmundston, New Brunswick, are separated only by a narrow stretch of the Saint John River. But these days, those waters might as well be a mighty ocean.

On March 21, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, working in conjunction with the Canada Border Services Agency, introduced travel restrictions limiting traffic between the two countries. On April 21, President Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the restrictions, which limit border crossings to essential travel, will be extended for at least another 30 days.

“It’s had a huge impact on our community,” says Keith Cyr, economic development director for Madawaska. “Canada is a big part of our lifeblood on a regular basis, especially when it comes to day-to-day commerce. The pandemic has shut most of that down.”

In a lot of ways, Madawaska, which is located nearly 400 miles north of Maine’s southern border with New Hampshire, has more in common with its northern neighbor than the rest of the state.

For centuries, the tiny town and its neighboring community of Edmundston operated as one. In 1842, after lengthy border disputes, the United States and what was then British North America (Canada wasn’t formally founded until 1867) drew a line down the middle of the Saint John River, placing them on opposite sides of the world’s longest undefended international boundary. But while that delineation changed the citizenship of some residents and separated families politically, the two communities remained largely integrated, first by a hand-operated cable ferry, and then by a trussed steel bridge.

That bridge has been a lifeline for both communities. Edmundston residents regularly travel to the U.S. to buy gas and dairy products. They work in Madawaska’s paper mill; they frequent the town’s hair salons and drive-in movie theater. Madawaska, which has a population of about 4,000, relies heavily on the larger Edmundston (population 20,000) for everything from restaurants to auto parts.

Prior to March, Transport Canada recorded about 750,000 vehicles crossing the Edmundston-Madawaska Bridge annually, making it the second-biggest port of entry in Maine (the western town of Jackman is the first) and one of the busiest along the entire international border. Today, it’s mostly empty, save for a few mill workers and the occasional small truck shuttling commerce.

When Cyr spoke to U.S. News by phone on April 24, he was standing on the town’s usually busy Main Street.

“Things pretty much look like a ghost town without the Canadian traffic,” he said. “Up this far north, we’ve always been behind the eight ball geographically. But now everyone here is really hurting.”

It’s a scene that’s being played out again and again along the 611-mile border between Maine and Canada.

Rachel Poitras, who describes herself as “somewhere between 65 and 70 years old,” has owned and operated the Maple Tourist Bed and Breakfast in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, on and off for about 30 years. Grand Falls hosts an official border entry station, which connects the town to Hamlin, Maine. But if you’re not standing right at the gate, it can be difficult to tell which country you’re in. (Poitras says she often gets lost Americans at her door who have no idea they’ve crossed the international boundary.) Her sister lives in Hamlin, about a five-minute walk from the inn. They usually get together for dinner a few nights a week. Because of the pandemic, they haven’t seen each other in more than a month.

“We miss each other,” she says, “but it is the way it is, and we can’t do much about it. We’re all having to redefine what ‘staying local’ means.”

In nearby Van Buren, Maine (population 2,171), Peter Ouellette’s family has owned and operated their eponymously named Trading Post for more than 80 years. The place is legendary for its sloppy poutine — a riff on sloppy Joes and Canada’s iconic dish of french fries, gravy and cheese curds — along with their handmade pickled shallots, which you can buy in tiny jelly jars. It’s a place where folks from both sides of the border stop for gas or a bottle of wine, where you can get bait and fishing tackle and bug spray all in one stop.

He estimates his business has decreased by about 80%.

“Half of our customers can’t even get to us anymore. That’s how close to the border we are,” he says. “This closure is hurting us real bad. It might well shut us down.”

Ouellette describes his business as one of hundreds of “mom and pop stores” in Maine. He, like other owners and operators, says he feels largely boxed out of assistance programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration’s loan initiative.

“We’re not getting any relief,” he says. “They’ve pushed us all aside.”

By Ouellette’s account, the Trading Post can hang on for a month, maybe two, before it may have to shut down permanently.

It’s a common problem, says Adam Zuckerman, director of the Maine Small Business Coalition. He says that, while establishments with fewer than 20 employees make up about 90% of all small businesses, fewer than 10% have seen any relief in the form of federal funds. Meanwhile, more than 70 large publicly traded companies like Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Continental Materials Corporation, an HVAC company with ties to President Donald Trump, have received PPP funds (after public outcry regarding the approval, Ruth’s Chris has stated it will return its loan).

“The Paycheck Protection Program is what we get when we put large corporations ahead of real mom-and-pop stores,” Zuckerman says. “If we want our Main Street businesses to survive this crisis, they need a massive infusion of direct cash grants to stay afloat, a long-term investment that matches the existential threat they are facing.”

Back in Madawaska, Cyr and town officials decided they couldn’t wait any longer. To help stem the international customer gap, they levied monies from an Urban Development Action Grant, a federal Housing and Urban Development program that provides development funds to states to assist physically and economically distressed cities and urban counties, to create their own emergency stimulus program: they created a list of participating small businesses in their town; potential customers could then spend $25 for a $50 gift certificate to be used later at the shop they chose. The proceeds of these sales then go directly to the participating businesses. They’re calling it the Madawaska Strong Business Boost Program.

The town rolled out the program on April 20 offering a total of $10,000 in gift certificates. Cyr says they sold out in under two hours, with buyers on both sides of the border.

“We had adult children buying gift certificates for older parents who live in town, and tourists from around the country who were promising to return next year,” Cyr says. “It’s nice to know we can help our small businesses keep going — at least for a little while.”

