Can Your Pets Get Coronavirus and Spread It to You?

The coronavirus has turned life upside down over the past few months, but among all the crazy news it has fostered, one of the craziest stories was the recent discovery that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo in New York City had contracted the virus.

Veterinarians at the zoo aren’t sure how the big cat, a four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, became infected. They also suspect six other large cats may have caught the bug, as they exhibited symptoms of dry cough and loss of appetite but weren’t tested for the coronavirus.

Previously, three domesticated pets — two dogs in Hong Kong and a cat in Belgium — also tested positive for the coronavirus. This news has millions of pet owners wondering: Can my dog or cat catch the coronavirus? Can I get it from my own pet, or another animal I encounter?

With all of us staying at home and practicing social distancing, pets have become all the more important sources of affection. “We’re seeing the importance of the human-animal bond during this difficult time, with pets providing us with comfort, laughter and exercise, and a welcome distraction from what’s happening in the world,” says Dr. Gail Golab, chief veterinary officer of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

But, as with just about everything else in our lives, we have to make some changes with how we and our pets interact these days. “Continuing to enjoy and appropriately care for pets during the COVID-19 pandemic is important to both ends of the leash,” Golab says.

No Evidence of Pet-to-Human Transmission

As of April 10, there had been no reports of pets or livestock becoming ill with COVID-19 in the U.S., Golab reports. “At this point in time, there is also no evidence that domestic animals, including pets and livestock, can spread COVID-19 to people,” she says.

And given the extensive human toll the virus has taken, the fact that only three pets worldwide have confirmed cases shows how “extremely rare” animal infection is, says Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and the CEO of Humane Society International. She is also serving her second term as an adviser to the White House on trade and the environment. “There is zero evidence they are carriers. They are not transmitting the virus to humans. In these cases, they were probably given it by humans,” she says.

Though it may be possible for the virus to live on a pet’s fur, it is highly unlikely, Block says. “Animal fur is very porous, so it doesn’t hold the virus very long, versus a hard surface, where it stays a lot longer,” she says. Even so, it’s always a good idea to practice good hygiene whenever you and your pet have been out in the world. “Always wash your hands, whether you have touched a hard surface or an animal,” she says.

If you and other members of your family are not ill with COVID-19, you can interact with your pet as you normally would, including walking, feeding and playing, Golab says. There are few precautions you can take:

— Wash your hands before and after interacting with your pet, including when handling food, supplies and waste.

— Keep your pet clean.

— Wash your pet’s food and water bowls, bedding material and toys regularly — though you should be doing all that in nonpandemic times as well, of course.

When you take your dog for a walk, keep the proper 6-foot distance from other humans and their pets. “Person-to-person spread is still believed to be the primary mode of transmission for COVID-19, so constant attention to social distancing is important to controlling spread of the virus,” Golab says. Although your dog may want to greet fellow canines on the walk (in that special way that they have of saying hello), it is healthier for all to keep them apart right now, so you don’t get too close to other humans.

If you own a cat, it might be wise to keep it indoors these days. The British Veterinary Association recently recommend this in the U.K., and while American animal groups have yet to echo that, consider keeping Fluffy in the house, if only out of an abundance of caution.

Prepare for Pet Care

If you are sick with what you think could be COVID-19 and practicing self-quarantine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you limit interaction with household animals. Specifically, the CDC says, a person infected with COVID-19 who is symptomatic should stay away from their pets as they would other household members, and avoid direct contact with pets, “including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, sleeping in the same location and sharing food.”

Service animals should be permitted to remain with their handlers, the CDC says. If possible, someone else in the household should be trained to care for pets in the home and should follow standard hand-washing practices before and after caring for the pet.

If your pet gets injured or sick, coordinate care with your veterinarian. Most vets have changed their procedures in the wake of COVID-19, so call first and arrange the hospital or clinic visit. If the pet owner is sick with COVID-19, ask a family member or friend to bring the animal to the vet, the CDC advises. If available, the veterinarian may be able to consult over telemedicine.

Pets Are More Important Than Ever

Sadly, some pet owners are being forced to give up their pets for financial reasons or because they are sick. Block recommends that pet owners have a plan in place should events overtake them. “As in any disaster, we recommend people prepare. Have pet medicines up to date, and designate someone to take your animal if you become ill or unable economically to care for it,” she says. “If you don’t have someone, call your local animal shelter. They will walk you through what you need to do.”

The happy side to this, though, is the sharp rise in people bringing new pets home. “Foster animals have gone up 90%, because so many are home now and feeling a sense of isolation,” Block says. “As folks become shut in their homes, pets are becoming even more important as family members and sources of comfort.”

Pets also have health benefits. They have been shown to help lower blood pressure and relieve stress. “The value of companion animals can never be overstated. That sense of isolation is so greatly reduced by having a dog or cat or other animal,” Block says. “We are social creatures, and folks who have pets know they can change your outlook. Animals pick up what’s happening, and they often are naturally calm. My dog puts his nose in my face and makes me laugh.”

And we could all use a good laugh these days, couldn’t we.

