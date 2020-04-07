Brain Performance During Trying Times

If you’re like most people in America, and many parts of the world, your usual, everyday way of life has…

If you’re like most people in America, and many parts of the world, your usual, everyday way of life has been significantly altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to stem the contagion of the viral outbreak have abruptly changed the way we’re living our lives in what we’ve always known as a modern — and convenient — world. “Disruption” is one word for it.

But besides the things and routines we’re losing during this unprecedented time in our history, the neurologist in me can’t help but wonder what our brains might be gaining. Yes, you read that right. What effect might the forced alteration of our everyday routines have on our brains?

I want to acknowledge and respect that these are stressful and uncertain times for my fellow humans. I don’t want at all to diminish the very real burdens carried by exhausted frontline workers, shuttered restaurant and retail businesses, and the lonely who’ve abruptly seen their social and sports gatherings banned. The grief you’re feeling is real, and it matters. I feel it too.

Although the measures taken to stem the tidal wave of this viral disease are necessary, I firmly believe they’re temporary. We will get through this together as a nation. In the meantime, what might we do to emerge with more powerful brains and, perhaps, a resiliency that can carry us through a lifetime?

I’m here to tell you that some habits you may be forced to create today can set you up for a lifetime of brain benefits.

Prioritize sleep. Chances are high that your altered daily routine has meant more time at home. Use it to develop better sleep habits. Your brain uses sleep as fuel. Think of sleep as food and water for your mind. The more quality sleep you get, the better your brain functions. Sleep helps strengthen memory and build connections along the brain’s neural pathways. During sleep, our brains perform the “housecleaning” of clearing toxins and waste products (like the lymphatic system’s actions in the rest of our body). If enhanced brainpower isn’t enough to convince you, consider that proper sleep also helps your body’s immune system function at its optimal levels, which aids in the fight against viral and bacterial infections. Focus on getting seven to eight uninterrupted hours every night. And consistency is as important as duration. You may be used to setting an alarm to wake up. Try setting an alarm to remind yourself to go to sleep at the same time each night.

Exercise every day. As I frequently remind my patients, the brain loves exercise. Both mental and cognitive health are dramatically and positively affected by exercise. With anxiety and mood-related symptoms skyrocketing during this time, exercise is your secret weapon. More time at home means fewer excuses to put fitness on the back burner. Gym closed? Need to maintain social distancing? No problem. There’s plenty you can do in the comfort of your own living space to get the heart-pumping exercise that makes the cells in your brain grow while also protecting your mood, memories and thinking skills. If you have a jump rope, it’s a terrific, small and inexpensive piece of equipment that can help you get some great cardio in. No jump rope? That’s OK. High-knee or “butt-kicker” jog-in-place exercises, burpees, lunges, push-ups, ab-work and other basic exercises will do the trick using minimal space and no equipment at all. If you get outside while observing essential social-distancing measures, a brisk walk is a great option too.

Meditate mindfully. Ever wanted to try meditation but didn’t know where or how to start? Now is the time. Not only does mindfulness meditation help improve your brain’s focus and your overall attention span, but it can also significantly help with stress reduction — which is something just about everyone can use right now. This is not just some passive breathing exercise. It is a significant brain training resource. Achieving control of your thoughts so that your thoughts don’t control you can be a super-power for many people. Don’t know how or where to start? Merely sitting still for a few moments each day, without distraction, and focusing your thoughts on a central topic — peace, relaxation or happiness, for example — is enough to start. Focus on deep breathing exercises or other breath-related techniques to help quiet the autonomic (fight or flight) system and provide significant, immediate and long-term benefits. As with what I mentioned above with sleep, consistency is key. You can search “mindfulness meditation” for a variety of online resources and tools, many of which are free.

Our entire world is in uncharted territory right now. But the good news is, we’re all in it together. How we use this time to our advantage is one focal point that can deliver brain benefits for much longer than a period of quarantine. Focusing on what we can do to stay healthy and keep our brains sharp for a lifetime is a great place to start. Be well.

