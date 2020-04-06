Blood Donation During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As blood donation has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s an increasing need for people to give to maintain the…

As blood donation has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s an increasing need for people to give to maintain the nation’s supply. “With the measures in place to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing and limits on travel and large gatherings, many previously scheduled blood drives have been postponed or cancelled,” says Robert Bednarczyk, an assistant professor of global health and epidemiology at Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta. “This is making it more difficult for blood supplies to be replenished in large amounts as they normally would be.”

But health officials and organizations like the American Red Cross say measures have been taken — such as holding smaller donor events and keeping space between patients — to ensure donation is safe. And experts emphasize there’s no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through blood donation or transfusion. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is primarily spread when respiratory droplets from an infected person go airborne, like with a cough or sneeze, and infect another person.

Need for Donated Blood

Donated blood is used for everything from blood transfusions during surgery for accident victims to cancer treatment — like red blood cell transfusions performed during chemotherapy.

Plasma — the liquid component of blood, comprised of water, salt and protein — is critically needed as well, since donations of plasma have also declined during the coronavirus pandemic. Plasma serves various functions. It can increase a patient’s blood volume and help with clotting. Plasma is used for everything from trauma and burns to hemophilia, a condition in which the blood doesn’t clot properly. (Plasma contains protein that helps the blood clot.)

The solid components of the blood include red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, tiny cells that also help the blood clot.

“Thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments these past few weeks, the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs,” says Jessa Merrill, director of biomedical communications for the humanitarian organization.

The Red Cross is urging people who have existing appointments to donate blood to keep those and others to make new appointments to donate to ensure the blood supply is stable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s ongoing need for platelet donations since they have short, five-day shelf life, Merrill says. “In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need,” she says.

“There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come,” she adds. “It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled.”

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the coronavirus are now being asked to donate as well. This plasma is being studied as a possible treatment for patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked the Red Cross to help identify prospective donors and manage distribution of the plasma to hospitals treating patients in need, according to the Red Cross.

Who Can Donate

Given the urgent need for blood donation during the pandemic, the FDA on Thursday eased restrictions on who could donate.

That includes shortening the recommended deferral period after which a person can donate for certain groups. Instead of having to wait 12 months, the following groups can now donate three months after they had the following activity:

— Male donors who have had sex with a man.

— Women who have had sex with a man who has sex with another man.

— Those who has gotten a tattoo or piercing recently.

— Those who have traveled to an area where malaria is endemic.

The agency says the latest data indicate these changes won’t compromise the safety of the blood supply.

For the safety of donors and those receiving blood, the Red Cross also notes some other requirements to be eligible to donate blood. For whole blood donation that includes:

— Being in good health and feeling well.

— At least 16 years old in most states.

— At least 110 pounds.

According to the agency, individuals should postpone their donation for 28 days following:

— Travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea.

— Diagnosis of COVID-19, or contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.

“There is no evidence that this coronavirus or any other respiratory viruses are transmitted by blood transfusions. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross is using a robust health screening process for blood donors in the U.S., which consists of a temperature check, blood pressure evaluation, hemoglobin level test and a series of questions designed to ensure that a donor is healthy enough to donate,” Merrill says. “If a donor develops any symptoms of illness within the days following donation, donations are immediately quarantined and not used for transfusion.”

If you think you may have gotten COVID-19, but haven’t been tested or haven’t had the diagnosis confirmed yet, you should wait to donate blood as well. In general, it’s important experts say that those who donate blood are in good health.

Make sure to check on all donor requirements wherever you plan to donate before proceeding.

Donating Safely

Be ready to discuss your health history and any medications you’re taking. While most medications don’t disqualify donation, you’ll still want to check in advance. For example, prescription blood thinners like warfarin keep blood from clotting normally, so you shouldn’t donate while taking this medication.

“Other than being aware of any prescription medication you are currently taking and knowing your recent travel history, all donors should make sure to eat something and drink plenty of water before donating,” says Heather Moulder, who is director of marketing and public relations for The Blood Connection. The nonprofit community blood center provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Understanding both the great need for blood donations and the present-day sensitivity to person-to-person contact due to COVID-19, donor centers are enhancing safety measures.

“We are practicing social distancing at all of our centers and mobile drives by only allowing a certain number of people to be inside, and once they have checked in with our staff, we are asking donors to wait in their cars until there is a donor bed available for them,” Moulder says. That’s in addition to extra sanitizing and decontamination of surfaces within all Blood Connection centers and mobile units.

To ensure the health of employees, volunteers and staff, Merrill notes the Red Cross is taking a wide range of precautions, from disinfecting donor-touched areas to providing hand sanitizer that’s used before and during the donation process to following physical distancing practices by putting space between donors and donor beds, as well as waiting and refreshment areas.

“Individuals should contact blood donation centers to assess their personal risk of travel and personal interaction for the blood collection process,” Bednarczyk says. Like other experts, he emphasizes the great need for donating blood — and reiterates the safety of doing so even in this fraught time. “There is little risk involved with donating blood in the current pandemic.”

