Beware the Perils of Market Timing in a Dip

When the stock market drops precipitously, there are those who insist that it’s time to “buy the dip.”

And while it’s possible to find some great bargains during a market downturn and take advantage of overall lower prices, it’s important not to get so caught up that you attempt to time the market.

Here’s what to watch out for if you’re trying to time the market to get in (or back in) at just the “right” time:

— No one knows what’s next for the market.

— You might get caught up in stock picking.

— Don’t change your strategy for a dip.

— Stick to your goals.

No One Knows What’s Next for the Market

In general, no one can say for sure where the market is headed next. You can speculate about when a bottom might be approaching, but no one will actually know where the bottom was until it’s passed and the stock market is on the road to recovery.

So, while you might protect your portfolio with some lower-risk assets, it might not make sense to make huge changes.

One of the perils of market timing is that, well, the market is unpredictable. It’s possible to look at underlying fundamentals and figure that they won’t support a bull run forever, but you can’t know exactly what will trigger a market downturn — or when it will happen.

When it comes to buying during a dip, the principles are the same. If you’re trying to figure out exactly when to make a purchase and waiting for some sign that a bottom has been reached, or if you’re holding off investing because you want to wait until stocks sink even lower, you might end up missing your moment.

It’s impossible to say, in the short term, what will have the biggest impact on the market. One day investor sentiment might decide that the prospect of cutting oil production is more important than the filing of 6 million unemployment claims, and another day there might be more concern about falling consumer sentiment.

While short-term predictions are practically impossible, though, long term the stock market tends to go up.

If you’re looking in terms of 20-year cycles, the trend line smooths out. It’s much easier to predict where the market is going long term.

You Might Get Caught Up In Stock Picking

Another peril of buying the dip and potentially straying into market timing is the idea that you might be able to find a diamond in the rough.

While it’s true that value investing tends to take on new life during a stock market decline, the reality is that if you’re trying to find the perfect investment, you might swing and miss.

Looking for value during a market downturn isn’t a problem. You might be able to take advantage of good opportunities and score a good deal.

However, you need to be wary of the idea that you don’t want to buy until just the “right” time. If an investment has value, it has value whether you buy it at the exact bottom, or whether you get it when the price is still slightly higher.

Spending the time and energy to get in at just the right moment can result in a lot of wasted time and effort. And if you’re wrong, and the investment goes completely bust, then you’ve still lost out.

Don’t Change Your Strategy for a Dip

It’s tempting, when “buying the dip,” to change your overall investing strategy. However, that can be a huge detriment to your long-term goals. If your overall strategy includes setting aside money to buy value when it presents itself, keep moving forward. If your strategy involves maintaining a certain asset allocation, don’t overthrow that in the name of trying to find the market bottom.

One of the biggest problems with trying to time the market during a dip is that it’s easy to lose sight of what you’re actually trying to accomplish in the long term.

If you change your strategy in the name of trying to maximize a downturn, there’s a good chance you’ll just end up causing problems for your portfolio.

Take a step back and ask if you’re diverting money away from your investing strategy to try to take advantage of the dip. If you’re making changes for the sake of a crash, that might be a sign you’re on the wrong track.

Stick to Your Goals

There’s nothing wrong with having some money available for buying when you see an opportunity. However, the danger of trying to market time during a dip and making decisions based on when you think there’s a bottom is that you can mess up your overall plan.

Consider keeping on with your usual investing plan during this time and only using excess cash flow that you can afford to risk to make extra purchases.

And instead of waiting for a market bottom, consider buying when you feel that prices have reached a preset level you’re comfortable with. After all, if you get something for less than expected, it’s still a deal, even if it briefly falls further a week later.

