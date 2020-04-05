Best Online Shopping Deals With Free Shipping Today

These days, depending on what you’re buying, online shopping may be your only option, due to social distancing measures and…

These days, depending on what you’re buying, online shopping may be your only option, due to social distancing measures and stores temporarily shuttering. That doesn’t mean you’re stuck paying for shipping, though. During the COVID-19 pandemic, stores that usually don’t offer free shipping have been offering it as a way to attract customers. Others have been offering free shipping for a lower minimum purchase threshold than usual. And some retailers offer free shipping all the time, pandemic or no.

Here’s a list of stores that are offering free shipping right now. These offers are subject to change, so be sure to check the retailers’ websites for the latest, as well as any fine print that’s tied to the offer. Also note that due to high demand for some retailers, shipping may be delayed.

Bonobos

The menswear company always offers free shipping. Plus, now it’s offering 25% off work-from-home casual attire bundles. Buy two select full-priced items and use code HITMUTE to get the deal.

JCPenney

The department store usually has a free-shipping minimum of $99. However, it has lowered that threshold to $49. Plus, through April 8, use promo code 4BUNNY to get an extra 30% off orders of $100 or more and an extra 25% off orders under $100.

Keds

Keds always offers free shipping on every order. Plus, right now, it’s offering 25% off full-priced styles. Check the Keds site for the promo code. Even better, use code FREESOCKS to get a free pair of socks with full-priced orders.

Macy’s

Macy’s usually has a free-shipping threshold of $99. However, the department store (which is currently operating online only) has lowered that minimum to just $25. Plus, clearance styles are 25% off.

Nordstrom

The department store is known for always offering free shipping with no minimum order required. Shop the Spring Sale for up to 40% off.

Overstock

Overstock is offering free shipping on everything for an undisclosed amount of time. Usually, you need to spend $45 to qualify for free shipping. Plus, shop the Spring Clearance sale for up to 70% off.

Pier 1

Until April 11, use code SPRINGFS to get free shipping on orders over $49. Pier 1 is also rolling out daily deals, so be sure to check its site for the latest savings.

Pottery Barn

Through April 13, get free shipping on your order with promo code REFRESH. However, furniture, mattresses and other large items are not included in this offer. The same promo code also gets you 20% off leather, upholstered and slipcovered sofas, sectionals and armchairs through April 13.

REI

The outdoor retailer will provide free shipping on online orders for as long as stores are closed due to COVID-19.

Sephora

Get free shipping on all orders purchased through May 1. You usually have to spend $50 to get free shipping from Sephora. In addition, Sephora is rolling out a daily deal for 50% off a new item each day.

Staples

For a limited time (no end date specified), Staples is offering free delivery on all orders with no minimum. On its site, Staples asks customers to consolidate their orders whenever possible, given the increased demand.

The Body Shop

The store (currently operating only online) is offering free shipping for an undisclosed amount of time. The free-shipping minimum is usually $50. Plus, you can currently get 30% off sitewide.

Toms

Shipping is free on all orders through April 30. The shoe brand has also been rolling out discount codes every few days. Check its site for the latest.

Williams Sonoma

For a limited time, use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping on orders over $49. Usually, Williams Sonoma charges a flat shipping fee based on order size.

Yankee Candle

For a limited time, get free shipping on orders over $40. Yankee Candle usually charges a shipping fee based on order size.

