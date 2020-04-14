Benefits of a 401(k) Plan You Haven’t Considered

As employers phased out traditional pensions, 401(k) plans were introduced to fill the gaps. Named for the subsection of Internal…

As employers phased out traditional pensions, 401(k) plans were introduced to fill the gaps. Named for the subsection of Internal Revenue Service code that allows for them, these accounts have become the primary retirement savings vehicle for many people.

“They are definitely one of the most coveted benefits when people are taking a job,” says Katie Taylor, vice president of thought leadership for Fidelity Investments.

One reason they are so valuable is that employers often will match a percentage of an employee’s contributions, providing an immediate boost to retirement savings. However, the following lesser known perks of 401(k) plans also make these accounts an appealing place to save for retirement:

— Multiple options for tax benefits.

— After-tax contributions.

— Financial safeguards.

— Automatic enrollment.

— Loans and early withdrawals.

Multiple Options for Tax Benefits

Depending on the plans offered by their employer, workers may be able to choose whether to pay taxes on their retirement funds now or later.

Contributions of up to $19,500 to traditional 401(k) accounts are tax deductible in 2020. Workers age 50 and older can benefit from catch-up contributions for a total of $26,000 in tax-deductible contributions this year. Money grows tax-deferred and then is subject to regular income tax when withdrawn in retirement. At age 72, retirees must begin taking required minimum distributions, also known as RMDs, regardless of whether they need the money.

“The way I look at the tax deduction is as an IRS match,” says Dan Hill, president and CEO of Hill Wealth Strategies in Richmond, Virginia. For someone in the 22% tax bracket, for instance, every dollar contributed to a traditional 401(k) could result in 22 cents of tax savings.

Many employers also offer a Roth 401(k) option. This newer version of the 401(k) plan doesn’t offer deductions for contributions. After-tax money is deposited into the account, and withdrawals in retirement are then tax-free. There are no RMDs with a Roth 401(k).

Both accounts provide valuable tax savings, and which you choose will depend on your personal circumstances. “You just need to figure out when it makes sense to pay the taxes,” says Kristian Finfrock, a financial advisor and founder of Retirement Income Strategies in Madison, Wisconsin.

For younger workers who have mortgage and child deductions now and may have significant gains in their investments over the years to come, a Roth 401(k) can mean substantial tax savings.

After-Tax Contributions

In addition to making deductible and Roth contributions to a 401(k), workers have the option of making what are known as after-tax contributions. This ability opens up some other savings possibilities.

The first is a strategy known as a “mega backdoor” Roth. In 2020, the government allows up to $57,000 in combined employee and employer contributions to a 401(k) each year for younger workers and $63,500 for those age 50 and older.

Assuming someone has maxed out their tax-advantaged contributions, they could make up to $37,500 in after-tax contributions to a 401(k) depending on if and how much their employer matches. Assuming it is allowed by the employer, this after-tax money can then be transferred to a Roth IRA so that future gains can be withdrawn tax-free.

There’s only a small percentage of workers who have the financial means to make contributions of that size. That means the mega backdoor Roth strategy isn’t going to benefit most workers, but it’s a valuable tool for those who are able to use it.

However, after-tax contributions also show promise as a means for workers to conveniently build up nonretirement savings. Some plans allow workers to make automatic after-tax contributions to their 401(k) account that can be used to build an emergency fund. This money can be accessed whenever needed, and any withdrawals of the principal amount can be made without having to pay taxes or penalties.

Financial Safeguards

All 401(k) plans must comply with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, commonly called ERISA. As a result, employers have a fiduciary responsibility to create a plan based on their employees’ best interests.

Plan administrators can’t push investments that maximize profits. Instead they need to ensure workers have access to stable funds with reasonable fees. They also must disclose information such as administrative expenses and historical fund performance to help employees make informed investment decisions.

“There are typically very (few) fees associated with a 401(k),” Taylor says. What’s more, employers will often pick up a substantial portion of the cost to administer the retirement plan.

Another benefit of ERISA is that it protects assets from creditors. In the event a judgment is entered against a worker, assets held in qualified funds such as 401(k) accounts cannot be garnished. However, this protection does not extend to certain government garnishments such as those for federal income taxes or criminal fines.

Automatic Enrollment

The convenience of 401(k) plans is an often overlooked benefit. Not only do payroll deductions make it simple to fund retirement savings, but many companies have also set up automatic contributions for new hires.

When investing for retirement, starting early can be important to maximizing gains. However, signing up for a 401(k) plan isn’t always at the forefront of a worker’s mind when starting a new job.

To keep workers from procrastinating, many companies now auto-enroll their workers in a 401(k) plan. As a result, 93% of new hires at those businesses are saving for retirement, compared to 47% at companies that don’t auto-enroll, according to a 2018 study by investment firm Vanguard. Some will also automatically increase the amount of a worker’s contribution every year.

Since these contributions are made via payroll deductions, it is a relatively painless way to start saving for retirement. “You probably aren’t going to notice a difference,” Taylor says.

Loans and Early Withdrawals

Normally, withdrawing money from a 401(k) account prior to age 59 ½ results in a 10% tax penalty. However, these plans have provisions that can turn them into a safety net during difficult financial times.

One option is to take a loan from a plan. Typically, loans are capped at 50% of the balance, up to $50,000 total. The recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act bumps the available loan amount up to 100% of a plan’s balance, for a maximum of $100,000, through Dec. 31, 2020. Loans taken from a 401(k) account must be paid back by the next tax filing deadline after you leave your job, or they may become taxable and subject to the 10% penalty.

Taking a loan from a 401(k) account can have a negative impact on your long-term savings, so be smart about using this financial tool. “I know people who have taken loans for Harley Davidsons and pools,” Hill says. Those sorts of discretionary purchases are not a good use of retirement funds.

Money from a 401(k) may also be accessed through hardship withdrawals for reasons such as medical care, college tuition and funeral expenses. Early retirees are allowed to pull money from their account before age 59 ½ as well. “If you leave your employer (at or after age 55) for whatever reason, you can take money for any reason without penalty,” Finfrock says.

A 401(k) plan comes with valuable tax benefits, but that isn’t the only reason to love these accounts. They can also give you the tools to make smart investment decisions, build emergency savings and more.

