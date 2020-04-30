Barracks Row marijuana dispensary to move out of its home above Popeye’s — and into bigger, nicer digs

A medical marijuana dispensary currently located on Barracks Row above a Popeye’s plans to relocate to a Mount Vernon Triangle…

A medical marijuana dispensary currently located on Barracks Row above a Popeye’s plans to relocate to a Mount Vernon Triangle space formerly occupied by a more upscale chain restaurant.

Metropolitan Wellness Inc., owned by Corey Barnette, signed a lease in February to take over the top two floors of 433 Massachusetts Ave. NW. An outpost of Belgian bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien held that space until 2019, while the basement level is occupied by a solidcore fitness center.

Barnette recently sought the opinion of D.C. Zoning Administrator Matthew LeGrant as to whether he could open a dispensary at 433 Massachusetts. In his response, LeGrant said the property is zoned for a mix of uses, includes no residential, and is not within 300 feet of a school or recreation center, so a medical marijuana dispensary there “is allowed as a matter of right use.”

Barnette told the Washington Business Journal that his current space at 418 Eighth St. SE is only 800 square feet and accessible by…